Cory Henry Releases Soulful and Funk-Fueled ‘A Wonderful Holiday’

Cory Henry — A Wonderful Holiday (2025)

Grammy-winning multi-instrumentalist, producer, and songwriter Cory Henry has released A Wonderful Holiday, a six-song collection of original Christmas and holiday music written and recorded during off-days while on Stevie Wonder’s 2024 tour.

Henry put together the project over roughly four months, booking sessions in multiple cities, including Minneapolis, Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit, and New York. After that, he finished editing and much of the mixing while traveling on his own tour. Musicians connected to Stevie Wonder’s band appear on the album, including drummer Stanley Randolph, who also co-produced the release with Henry.

Henry has described this project as a “warm holiday” record instead of the typical “icy nostalgia.” As he puts it, “Most people go for the cold holiday sound, the ‘White Christmas’ vibe. But this is my representation of a warm holiday… the feeling I get when I’m in L.A. [Los Angeles] in December. I want people to feel warm inside.”

The set leans into that approach with upbeat grooves and gospel-rooted arrangements led by Henry’s keyboards, especially his signature organ and synth sound.

The album opens with a joyful, uplifting, funk jazz instrumental titled “It’s Christmas.”

The irresistible, optimistic “Live in Love” was co-written with Chyna Tahjere Griffin and has an Earth Wind and Fire vibe. Henry shared that “Live in Love” is his second favorite track on the album and a song that transcends holiday themes entirely. “It’s a holiday song, but it’s actually a life song,” he clarifies. “It’s a message for summer, spring… anytime. It’s about bringing people together.”

The timeless “Supernatural” features vocalists B. Slade and Shaléa; written in the studio, infused with gospel drive and R&B sheen. Henry describes his guests as “two of my favorite singers of all time.” Written on the spot in the studio, the track combines gospel essence with neosoul.

“Holiday Jam” is a cheerful instrumental designed for dance-floor energy at home gatherings.

“Santa Blues” is a playful complaint aimed at Santa, built around emotive blues lead vocals, splendid Gospel-style choruses, gritty organ and engaging funk swing.

The neosoul “Goodbye Christmas” closes the album. This enduring track is destined to be a classic. It celebrates good times during Christmas with warm, spirited, superb lead vocals and beautifully crafted jazz-style vocal harmonies.

Selections from A Wonderful Holiday are set to debut live on December 21, 2025, during the final 2025 installment of Henry’s The Church Experience residency at The Miracle Theater in Inglewood, California.

Henry won Best Roots Gospel Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards for Church, a family-centered release that includes contributions from relatives, including his grandmother. His recent catalog also includes Art of Love, Something to Say, Operation Funk, and Live at the Piano. He has collaborated with artists including Rosalía, Kanye West, Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, and Imagine Dragons, and previously performed as a member of Snarky Puppy.