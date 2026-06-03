Slowe’s In Moments, a Lovely, Warm and Glowing Recording

Slowe – In Moments (Tru Thoughts TRU480D, 2026)

Slowe’s In Moments glows with intimate and hard-earned clarity. The Bristol (UK) artist deepens the neo-soul and accessible jazz palette of her earlier work, Where The Mind Wanders, with fuller arrangements and rich instrumentation. The song “How Hard Can It Be?” sways with smoky confidence, while “Sundown” drifts through quiet resilience. “Puzzle” and “Mind/Body” linger like streetlights through rain-streaked windows. Elsewhere, “Pen to Paper” and “Rhyme or Reason” strip everything bare, exposing thoughts that feel almost too delicate to voice aloud.

Slowe writes about adulthood with serenity. Anxiety, shifting relationships and the strange ache of self-awareness are conveyed in small, precise observations that cut deep. Her silky, lovely, delightful voice holds remarkable emotional gravity.

What stays long after the final track fades is the album’s compassionate honesty. In Moments understands that change rarely arrives with triumph. More often, it slips quietly into ordinary days, leaving people startled by who they have become. Slowe captures that truth with rare elegance and radiant restraint.

Slowe shared: “This album is a meditation on change: fearing it, needing it and learning to let it shape me. Across its songs run the threads of self-doubt, shifting relationships, quiet joys and the bittersweet weight of time. It’s about the laughter that erupts without reason, the sting of tears in the middle of happiness, the moments when the heart takes a step before the mind is ready.”

Buy In Moments.