Seu Jorge’s The Other Side Reaches No. 1 on June 2026 Transglobal World Music Chart

Brazilian artist Seu Jorge has claimed the top spot on the Transglobal World Music Chart for June 2026 with The Other Side, an orchestral album that brings together samba, bossa nova, jazz and classic Brazilian popular music. Recorded in Los Angeles and produced by Mario Caldato Jr., with arrangements by Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, the release features collaborations with Marisa Monte, Maria Rita, Beck, and Zap Mama.

The album combines original compositions with five cover versions, including reinterpretations of songs by Nick Drake and Cane & Abel. According to Jorge, the project represents years of careful development, whereas Caldato Jr. described the result as a timeless record that captures the artist’s musical identity.

Seu Jorge’s discography includers: The Life Aquatic: Studio Sessions, Seu Jorge and Almaz, Carolina, Cru.

Transglobal World Music Chart for June 2026:

Seu Jorge – The Other Side – Amor in Sound Souad Massi – Zagate – BackingTrack Production Tinariwen – Hoggar – Wedge / Warp Cocanha – Flame Folclòre – Bongo Joe Fatoumata Diawara – Massa – Nø Førmat! Shye Ben Tzur, Jonny Greenwood and The Rajasthan Express – Ranjha – World Circuit / BMG Natacha Atlas & Samy Bishai – Parallel Universe, Volume 1 – Airfono Neba Solo & Benego Diakité – A Djinn and a Hunter Went Walking – Nonesuch Tamikrest – Assikel – Glitterbeat BCUC – The Road Is Never Easy – Outhere Nuevos Ríos – Nuevos Ríos – ZZK Stelios Petrakis – Lyric / Lyrikon – Buda Musique Daughters of Donbas – Songs of Stolen Children – Daughters of Donbas Lucas Santtana – Brasiliano – Nø Førmat! The Klezmatics – We Are Made for These Times – Asphalt Tango Sofía Rei – Antónima – GroundUP Music DakhaBrakha – Ptakh – DakhaBrakha Mah Damba – Taabolo Koura – One World Constantinople & Holland Baroque – Dialogos: Francis of Assisi Meets Malik al-Kamil – Pentatone Gipsy Kings feat. Tonino Baliardo – Historia – Cooking Vinyl Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino – Il Mito – Ponderosa Music Parisa Karimi Molan & Tehrani Drom – Unveiled – Lulaworld Azuka Moweta & His Anioma Brothers Band of Africa – Kenechukwu – Odogwu Entertainment / Palenque Kuljit Bhamra – Desi: The Soul of Punjab – ARC Music Tarwa N-Tiniri – Zaman – Atty Catrin Finch – Notes to Self – Bendigedig Constantinople: Kiya Tabassian, Ablaye Cissoko, Patrick Graham – Estuaire – Ma Case Cheikh Ibra Fam – Adouna – Cumbancha Neta Elkayam – Arénas – Neta Elkayam Antoine Dougbe et L‘Orchestre Poly-Rythmo De Cotonou – Antoine Dougbe et L‘Orchestre Poly-Rythmo De Cotonou – Analog Africa Gaoussou ‘Sobra’ Kouyate – Sobra Blues – One World Paolo Angeli & Tenore Murales de Orgosolo – Vinti ‘e Maju – ANMA / ReR Megacorp Hiram Salsano & Marcello De Carolis – Hirundini – MaDe Sound Coco Mbassi – Ewekedi – Part I – Coco Mbassi Shubiao Quartet – Ayalal – Shubiao Quartet Karsh Kale – Dust – Six Degrees Hamraaz – Abar Kuh – AudioMaze Mahan Mirarab – Unspoken – ACT Music Kairos Collective – Mulciber – TouMilou Vasilis Kostas – Léna – Artsyndesis

More about the Transglobal World Music Chart: transglobalwmc.com