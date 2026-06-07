Seu Jorge sits alone on a weathered green dumpster beneath a mural of athletes and boxers, while a vintage black car drifts through the sunlit background.
Charts

Seu Jorge’s The Other Side Reaches No. 1 on June 2026 Transglobal World Music Chart

World Music Central News Room June 1, 2026 No Comments

Brazilian artist Seu Jorge has claimed the top spot on the Transglobal World Music Chart for June 2026 with The Other Side, an orchestral album that brings together samba, bossa nova, jazz and classic Brazilian popular music. Recorded in Los Angeles and produced by Mario Caldato Jr., with arrangements by Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, the release features collaborations with Marisa Monte, Maria Rita, Beck, and Zap Mama.

The album combines original compositions with five cover versions, including reinterpretations of songs by Nick Drake and Cane & Abel. According to Jorge, the project represents years of careful development, whereas Caldato Jr. described the result as a timeless record that captures the artist’s musical identity.

Seu Jorge’s discography includers: The Life Aquatic: Studio Sessions, Seu Jorge and Almaz, Carolina, Cru.

Transglobal World Music Chart for June 2026:

  1. Seu Jorge – The Other Side – Amor in Sound
  2. Souad Massi – Zagate – BackingTrack Production
  3. Tinariwen – Hoggar – Wedge / Warp
  4. Cocanha – Flame Folclòre – Bongo Joe
  5. Fatoumata Diawara – Massa – Nø Førmat!
  6. Shye Ben Tzur, Jonny Greenwood and The Rajasthan Express – Ranjha – World Circuit / BMG
  7. Natacha Atlas & Samy Bishai – Parallel Universe, Volume 1 – Airfono
  8. Neba Solo & Benego Diakité – A Djinn and a Hunter Went Walking – Nonesuch
  9. Tamikrest – Assikel – Glitterbeat
  10. BCUC – The Road Is Never Easy – Outhere
  11. Nuevos Ríos – Nuevos Ríos – ZZK
  12. Stelios Petrakis – Lyric / Lyrikon – Buda Musique
  13. Daughters of Donbas – Songs of Stolen Children – Daughters of Donbas
  14. Lucas Santtana – Brasiliano – Nø Førmat!
  15. The Klezmatics – We Are Made for These Times – Asphalt Tango
  16. Sofía Rei – Antónima – GroundUP Music
  17. DakhaBrakha – Ptakh – DakhaBrakha
  18. Mah Damba – Taabolo Koura – One World
  19. Constantinople & Holland Baroque – Dialogos: Francis of Assisi Meets Malik al-Kamil – Pentatone
  20. Gipsy Kings feat. Tonino Baliardo – Historia – Cooking Vinyl
  21. Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino – Il Mito – Ponderosa Music
  22. Parisa Karimi Molan & Tehrani Drom – Unveiled – Lulaworld
  23. Azuka Moweta & His Anioma Brothers Band of Africa – Kenechukwu – Odogwu Entertainment / Palenque
  24. Kuljit Bhamra – Desi: The Soul of Punjab – ARC Music
  25. Tarwa N-Tiniri – Zaman – Atty
  26. Catrin Finch – Notes to Self – Bendigedig
  27. Constantinople: Kiya Tabassian, Ablaye Cissoko, Patrick Graham – Estuaire – Ma Case
  28. Cheikh Ibra Fam – Adouna – Cumbancha
  29. Neta Elkayam – Arénas – Neta Elkayam
  30. Antoine Dougbe et L‘Orchestre Poly-Rythmo De Cotonou – Antoine Dougbe et L‘Orchestre Poly-Rythmo De Cotonou – Analog Africa
  31. Gaoussou ‘Sobra’ Kouyate – Sobra Blues – One World
  32. Paolo Angeli & Tenore Murales de Orgosolo – Vinti ‘e Maju – ANMA / ReR Megacorp
  33. Hiram Salsano & Marcello De Carolis – Hirundini – MaDe Sound
  34. Coco Mbassi – Ewekedi – Part I – Coco Mbassi
  35. Shubiao Quartet – Ayalal – Shubiao Quartet
  36. Karsh Kale – Dust – Six Degrees
  37. Hamraaz – Abar Kuh – AudioMaze
  38. Mahan Mirarab – Unspoken – ACT Music
  39. Kairos Collective – Mulciber – TouMilou
  40. Vasilis Kostas – Léna – Artsyndesis

More about the Transglobal World Music Chart: transglobalwmc.com

Author: World Music Central News Room

World music news from the editors at World Music Central
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