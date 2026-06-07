Seu Jorge’s The Other Side Reaches No. 1 on June 2026 Transglobal World Music Chart

Brazilian artist Seu Jorge has claimed the top spot on the Transglobal World Music Chart for June 2026 with The Other Side, an orchestral album that brings together samba, bossa nova, jazz and classic Brazilian popular music. Recorded in Los Angeles and produced by Mario Caldato Jr., with arrangements by Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, the release features collaborations with Marisa Monte, Maria Rita, Beck, and Zap Mama.
The album combines original compositions with five cover versions, including reinterpretations of songs by Nick Drake and Cane & Abel. According to Jorge, the project represents years of careful development, whereas Caldato Jr. described the result as a timeless record that captures the artist’s musical identity.
Seu Jorge’s discography includers: The Life Aquatic: Studio Sessions, Seu Jorge and Almaz, Carolina, Cru.
Transglobal World Music Chart for June 2026:
- Seu Jorge – The Other Side – Amor in Sound
- Souad Massi – Zagate – BackingTrack Production
- Tinariwen – Hoggar – Wedge / Warp
- Cocanha – Flame Folclòre – Bongo Joe
- Fatoumata Diawara – Massa – Nø Førmat!
- Shye Ben Tzur, Jonny Greenwood and The Rajasthan Express – Ranjha – World Circuit / BMG
- Natacha Atlas & Samy Bishai – Parallel Universe, Volume 1 – Airfono
- Neba Solo & Benego Diakité – A Djinn and a Hunter Went Walking – Nonesuch
- Tamikrest – Assikel – Glitterbeat
- BCUC – The Road Is Never Easy – Outhere
- Nuevos Ríos – Nuevos Ríos – ZZK
- Stelios Petrakis – Lyric / Lyrikon – Buda Musique
- Daughters of Donbas – Songs of Stolen Children – Daughters of Donbas
- Lucas Santtana – Brasiliano – Nø Førmat!
- The Klezmatics – We Are Made for These Times – Asphalt Tango
- Sofía Rei – Antónima – GroundUP Music
- DakhaBrakha – Ptakh – DakhaBrakha
- Mah Damba – Taabolo Koura – One World
- Constantinople & Holland Baroque – Dialogos: Francis of Assisi Meets Malik al-Kamil – Pentatone
- Gipsy Kings feat. Tonino Baliardo – Historia – Cooking Vinyl
- Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino – Il Mito – Ponderosa Music
- Parisa Karimi Molan & Tehrani Drom – Unveiled – Lulaworld
- Azuka Moweta & His Anioma Brothers Band of Africa – Kenechukwu – Odogwu Entertainment / Palenque
- Kuljit Bhamra – Desi: The Soul of Punjab – ARC Music
- Tarwa N-Tiniri – Zaman – Atty
- Catrin Finch – Notes to Self – Bendigedig
- Constantinople: Kiya Tabassian, Ablaye Cissoko, Patrick Graham – Estuaire – Ma Case
- Cheikh Ibra Fam – Adouna – Cumbancha
- Neta Elkayam – Arénas – Neta Elkayam
- Antoine Dougbe et L‘Orchestre Poly-Rythmo De Cotonou – Antoine Dougbe et L‘Orchestre Poly-Rythmo De Cotonou – Analog Africa
- Gaoussou ‘Sobra’ Kouyate – Sobra Blues – One World
- Paolo Angeli & Tenore Murales de Orgosolo – Vinti ‘e Maju – ANMA / ReR Megacorp
- Hiram Salsano & Marcello De Carolis – Hirundini – MaDe Sound
- Coco Mbassi – Ewekedi – Part I – Coco Mbassi
- Shubiao Quartet – Ayalal – Shubiao Quartet
- Karsh Kale – Dust – Six Degrees
- Hamraaz – Abar Kuh – AudioMaze
- Mahan Mirarab – Unspoken – ACT Music
- Kairos Collective – Mulciber – TouMilou
- Vasilis Kostas – Léna – Artsyndesis
More about the Transglobal World Music Chart: transglobalwmc.com