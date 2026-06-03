Tamikrest Claims Top Spot on June 2026 World Music Charts Europe with Assikel

Tuareg band Tamikrest has reached No. 1 on the June World Music Charts Europe with its sixth studio album, Assikel, released by Glitterbeat Records. The album marks a new chapter for the group, which has spent two decades amplifying the culture and experiences of the Kel Tamasheq people of the Sahara.

Recorded live to analog tape over 10 days at Tone Boutique Studio in Haarlem, Netherlands, Assikel adopts a stripped-back approach that emphasizes spontaneity and performance. Meanwhile, the album continues Tamikrest’s long-standing focus on themes of exile, displacement, and resilience amid Mali’s ongoing political and security crisis.

The album combines Ishumar rock, traditional influences and a touch of Americana through the use of steel guitar. The record features collaborations with poet Mahmoud Ag Ahmouden, Belgian musician Wouter Van Asselbergh and Tinariwen founder Ibrahim Ag Alhabib.

Tamikrest band members: Ousmane Ag Mossa: lead vocals, electric & acoustic guitar; Cheikh Ag Tiglia: bass, backing vocals, acoustic guitar, jembe, percussion; Paul Salvagnac: electric guitar, lapsteel, dobro, tumba tumba; and Cédric Momo Maurel: calabash, dhol, bendhir, tumba tumba, jembe, tube.

The band’s discography includes: Adagh (2010), Toumastin (2011), Chatma (2013), Kidal (2017), Tamotait (2020).

June 2026 List:

Tamikrest (Mali) – Assikel – Glitterbeat The Klezmatics (USA) – We Were Made For These Times – Asphalt Tango Records BCUC (South Africa) – The Road Is Never Easy – Outhere Records Yiddish Glory (Canada) – The Silenced Songs – Six Degrees Souad Massi (Algeria) – Zagate – Backing Track Peter Somuah (Ghana) – Walking Distance – ACT Cheikh Ibra Fam (Senegal) – Adouna – Cumbancha Tinariwen (Mali) – Hoggar – Wedge Suistamon Sähkö (Finland) – Lunta Tupaan – Playground Music Divka (Canada) – Folk Fatale – Self Released Kareyce Fotso (Cameroon) – Gwa – Contre-Jour Robinson Khoury Mya (France) – Transara – ACT Mahan Mirarab (Iran) – Unspoken – ACT Nuevos Rios (Colombia/France) – Nuevos Rios – ZZK Records Katalena (Slovenia) – Meja – ZARŠ Dorea (Brazil) – O Que Mais Voce Quer Saber De Mim? – Ajabu! Dub Colossus (UK/Ethiopia) – Dub Will Keep Us Together – Real World Mariana Sadovska & Vesna (Ukraine/Germany) – You Should Live! – CPL-Music Cocanha (France) – Flame Folclore – Bongo Joe Raül Refree & Maria Mazzotta (Spain/Italy) – San Paolo Di Galatina – Galileo

More about the World Music Charts Europe: wmce.de