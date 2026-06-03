Tamikrest Assikel cover artwork. A black and white photo of a sandy desert.
Charts

Tamikrest Claims Top Spot on June 2026 World Music Charts Europe with Assikel

World Music Central News Room June 1, 2026 No Comments

Tuareg band Tamikrest has reached No. 1 on the June World Music Charts Europe with its sixth studio album, Assikel, released by Glitterbeat Records. The album marks a new chapter for the group, which has spent two decades amplifying the culture and experiences of the Kel Tamasheq people of the Sahara.

Recorded live to analog tape over 10 days at Tone Boutique Studio in Haarlem, Netherlands, Assikel adopts a stripped-back approach that emphasizes spontaneity and performance. Meanwhile, the album continues Tamikrest’s long-standing focus on themes of exile, displacement, and resilience amid Mali’s ongoing political and security crisis.

The album combines Ishumar rock, traditional influences and a touch of Americana through the use of steel guitar. The record features collaborations with poet Mahmoud Ag Ahmouden, Belgian musician Wouter Van Asselbergh and Tinariwen founder Ibrahim Ag Alhabib.

Tamikrest band members: Ousmane Ag Mossa: lead vocals, electric & acoustic guitar; Cheikh Ag Tiglia: bass, backing vocals, acoustic guitar, jembe, percussion; Paul Salvagnac: electric guitar, lapsteel, dobro, tumba tumba; and Cédric Momo Maurel: calabash, dhol, bendhir, tumba tumba, jembe, tube.

The band’s discography includes: Adagh (2010), Toumastin (2011), Chatma (2013), Kidal (2017), Tamotait (2020).

June 2026 List:

  1. Tamikrest (Mali) – Assikel – Glitterbeat
  2. The Klezmatics (USA) – We Were Made For These Times – Asphalt Tango Records
  3. BCUC (South Africa) – The Road Is Never Easy – Outhere Records
  4. Yiddish Glory (Canada) – The Silenced Songs – Six Degrees
  5. Souad Massi (Algeria) – Zagate – Backing Track
  6. Peter Somuah (Ghana) – Walking Distance – ACT
  7. Cheikh Ibra Fam (Senegal) – Adouna – Cumbancha
  8. Tinariwen (Mali) – Hoggar – Wedge
  9. Suistamon Sähkö (Finland) – Lunta Tupaan – Playground Music
  10. Divka (Canada) – Folk Fatale – Self Released
  11. Kareyce Fotso (Cameroon) – Gwa – Contre-Jour
  12. Robinson Khoury Mya (France) – Transara – ACT
  13. Mahan Mirarab (Iran) – Unspoken – ACT
  14. Nuevos Rios (Colombia/France) – Nuevos Rios – ZZK Records
  15. Katalena (Slovenia) – Meja – ZARŠ
  16. Dorea (Brazil) – O Que Mais Voce Quer Saber De Mim? – Ajabu!
  17. Dub Colossus (UK/Ethiopia) – Dub Will Keep Us Together – Real World
  18. Mariana Sadovska & Vesna (Ukraine/Germany) – You Should Live! – CPL-Music
  19. Cocanha (France) – Flame Folclore – Bongo Joe
  20. Raül Refree & Maria Mazzotta (Spain/Italy) – San Paolo Di Galatina – Galileo

More about the World Music Charts Europe: wmce.de

Author: World Music Central News Room

World music news from the editors at World Music Central
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