Love In Bloom – Double Tiger Grows New “Love Garden” Single

Jay Spaker, known as Double Tiger, returns with a new single, “Love Garden,” out November 21 via Easy Star Records. The track includes an official video.

The song reunites Spaker with longtime John Brown’s Body collaborator Lee Hamilton for a horn-driven piece focused on simplicity, community, and compassion. Craig Welsch (aka Dub Fader of 10 Ft. Ganja Plant) handles the mix, emphasizing bright brass, deep bass, and Spaker’s blend of melodic roots reggae and dub-influenced vocals. “As world turbulence grows, we must stay grounded in love and connection to survive,” Spaker says of the release.

Spaker’s catalog already includes two charting albums: debut set Sharp & Ready, which reached #3 on the iTunes Reggae Chart and #5 on Billboard’s Reggae Albums Chart, and follow-up The Journey (2020), which climbed to #2 on iTunes and #4 on Billboard and was submitted for Grammy consideration. His work has featured guests such as Slightly Stoopid, The Movement, New Kingston, and Arise Roots, with one track landing on the soundtrack of Hulu’s High Fidelity series.

Beyond the studio, Double Tiger has toured extensively after more than a decade with John Brown’s Body, sharing stages with Rebelution, Chronixx, Slightly Stoopid, Stick Figure, Morgan Heritage, Dirty Heads, and Thievery Corporation. His live sets fuse modern soul-roots reggae, early dancehall, UK-style dub, and a sound system–inspired low end, with heavy bass, dynamic horns, and a mix of love songs, social commentary, and meditative anthems.