A lone bison strides across an open road at dusk, its dark silhouette set against a wide, amber-toned sky and distant plains. The title Saving Grace and the artist’s name appear above.
Music videos

Robert Plant Drops New Everybody’s Song Video With Saving Grace

World Music Central News Room December 18, 2025 No Comments

Robert Plant has released the official music video for “Everybody’s Song,” performed with his band Saving Grace. The track, written by Mimi Parker, Zak Micheletti, and Alan Sparhawk, appears on the group’s album Saving Grace, out on Nonesuch Records. The video, directed by Robert Edridge-Waks, shows the ensemble’s live performance setup.

The recording features Robert Plant (vocals), Suzi Dian (vocals), Oli Jefferson (drums), Tony Kelsey (electric baritone guitar, electric guitar), Matt Worley (cuatro), and Barney Morse-Brown (cello).

Author: World Music Central News Room

World music news from the editors at World Music Central
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