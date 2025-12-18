Robert Plant Drops New Everybody’s Song Video With Saving Grace

Robert Plant has released the official music video for “Everybody’s Song,” performed with his band Saving Grace. The track, written by Mimi Parker, Zak Micheletti, and Alan Sparhawk, appears on the group’s album Saving Grace, out on Nonesuch Records. The video, directed by Robert Edridge-Waks, shows the ensemble’s live performance setup.

The recording features Robert Plant (vocals), Suzi Dian (vocals), Oli Jefferson (drums), Tony Kelsey (electric baritone guitar, electric guitar), Matt Worley (cuatro), and Barney Morse-Brown (cello).