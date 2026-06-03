Alma y Jaleo Festival Brings Javi Cantero, Nolasco and Fraderita to San Agustín de Guadalix

The Alma y Jaleo Festival will take place on June 13, 2026, in San Agustín de Guadalix, Madrid, with a lineup that combines established flamenco artists and emerging talent. The event has positioned itself as a platform for contemporary flamenco while maintaining strong ties to the genre’s traditional roots.

The bill features headline performances from Javi Cantero, Nolasco and Fraderita. Cantero will mark the 25th anniversary of his career, a milestone that highlights his fusion of flamenco with influences from funk and blues. Meanwhile, Nolasco will bring his Henko project to the stage, while Fraderita is set to present his mix of rumba and flamenco-pop.

In addition, the festival will spotlight a new generation of performers. Delasrosas, Los Ronkipankis, Andrea Villalba and Antonio Mata join the lineup alongside Carlos Ruiz and his CyC Flamenco project. Ruiz, who trained at the Real Conservatorio Profesional de Danza Mariemma, is known for combining formal dance education with contemporary flamenco performance.

The program also includes contributions from guitarists Abraham Motos and Jero Maya, as well as performances by the Qelium dance company.

According to organizers, the festival aims to present flamenco as a living and evolving art form.