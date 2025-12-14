Salt House Gently Glow On Scarrow, Their New Folk Beacon

Salt House – Scarrow (Hudson Records, 2025)

The outstanding English folk trio Salt House return in 2025 with Scarrow, their fifth studio album for Hudson Records. The new record collects twelve songs about reflection, renewal, and connection.

The title comes from an old Scots word for “faint light,” a clue to the record’s focus on small glimmers of hope, community, and shared moments in uncertain times. Original material draws on seasonal rhythms, long winter nights, and the natural landscapes of the Scottish Highlands, Shetland, and Northumberland.

Scarrow also introduces multi-instrumentalist Anna Hughes to the line-up, alongside Ewan MacPherson and Jenny Sturgeon. Produced by long-time collaborator and award-winning producer Andy Bell of Hudson Records, the album keeps the band rooted in tradition while pushing their sound forward. What you get is exquisite, beautifully crafted chamber folk with pristine, gorgeous vocals; close-knit harmonies; and delightful instrumentation.

Alongside their own writing, Salt House rework texts from Violet Jacob in “Autumn On The Run” and Walter de la Mare in “I Met At Eve.” They also revisit the 1800s Scottish Gaelic song “Drowned” in a new version titled “Fathoms,” translated by Rev. A. Stewart.

The lead single “Take This Day” offers a quiet hymn to stillness and simple pleasures, while closing track “Share The Light” sets out an understated anthem of unity.

Musicians: Anna Hughes on vocals, fiddle, viola, tenor guitar; Ewan MacPherson on vocals, guitars, percussion; Jenny Sturgeon on vocals, guitars, piano, harmonium, dulcimer; Andy Bell on synthesizer; Magnus Lundmark on percussion; Ben Nicholls on electric bass, double bass.

Produced by Andy Bell. Mixed by Andy Bell at Hudson Studios, Sheffield. Mastered by Sam Proctor at Lismore Mastering. Recorded at Gran’s House studio.

Album artwork by Michael Faint / ansolasoir.com

Band photography by Paul Jennings.

Design by Robin Beatty.

