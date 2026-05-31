CAMiNOS Introduces Mediterranean-Focused Debut EP

CAMiNOS – CAMiNOS (Piment Rouge Production / ACEL WORLD WIDE / InOuïe Distribution, 2026)

Marseille-based group CAMiNOS recently released its self-titled EP titled CAMiNOS (paths in Spanish). Led by composer and guitarist Germain Chaperon, the project presents original, inventive guitar compositions and a repertoire deeply grounded in Mediterranean traditions. CAMiNOS reflects a life journey, signified by the paths we follow, cross, and create.

The EP features songs in Occitan, Spanish, and Italian. Musically, CAMiNOS skillfully amalgamates flamenco, jazz, contemporary music, and world music influences from India, Eastern Europe, North Africa, and South America.

Chaperon’s guitar work gives the project a strong flamenco flavor. Vocalist Neda Cainero brings a passionate multilingual approach influenced by chanson, jazz, cumbia, reggae, and tarantella. Bassist Marek Eichler adds experience from the Czech and Dutch jazz-rock scenes, as well as later work with Gnawa music and flamenco. Drummer Sven Clerx contributes a background in experimental jazz and live performance.

Together, the quartet has developed CAMiNOS as a finely crafted cross-cultural project that celebrates movement, encounter, and shared musical exchange.