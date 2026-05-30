Rafael “Pollo” Brito Leads Tribute to El Salvador on “Una Nueva Vida”

Rafael “Pollo” Brito has released the music video for “Una Nueva Vida,” a tropical-inspired single issued worldwide by LatinWMG. The track forms part of Renacimiento: Música de El Salvador Reimaginada Vol. 1, a project produced and directed by Salvadoran producer Samuel Quirós.

The release follows earlier singles from the album, including “Reencuentro,” performed by Aymée Nuviola. In addition, the album features contributions from an international cast of artists, including Sandra Carrasco, Enrique Heredia Negri, Carlos Puchi, Edmundo Alfaro, Mauro Iglesias Cordova, Michelle Tejada and R.U.T.. R.U.T. appears on the bolero “Coatepeque,” another featured track from the project.

According to Quirós, Renacimiento seeks to reinterpret traditional Salvadoran music through contemporary arrangements while preserving its cultural identity.

Rafael “Pollo” Brito

“Una Nueva Vida” features an original composition by Salvadoran songwriter Carlos Alfaro. Olga Castro wrote the lyrical adaptation dedicated to El Salvador, while Samuel Ignacio Quirós Badillo composed the music. Alejandro Campos handled the arrangements and tropical instrumentation. Samuel Quirós also served as executive producer of the project.