Spring 2026 World Music Picks: Flamenco, Qawwali, And More In NYC

Robert Browning Associates has announced its March–May 2026 preview at Roulette, marking 49 years of presenting world music and dance events in New York City.

The series opens March 7 with vocalist Ángeles Toledano, scheduled to appear as part of the 25th anniversary New York Flamenco Festival. On March 13, composer-musicians Brian Prunka and Ayman Asfour will present a program of contemporary work rooted in Arabic maqam tradition.

Hamza Akram Qawwal & Brothers return April 10 for a concert of Sufi qawwali from Pakistan. Lauto player Vasilis Kostas follows on April 18 with music of Epirus, Greece, including original material from his new CD Léna.

On May 8, Takht-al Nagham—the performing ensemble of the Syrian Music Preservation Initiative—will present a program dedicated to Muhammad Qadri Dalal, the Aleppo-based maqam master. The run concludes May 9 with Iranian musicians Amir Nojan and Pejman Hadadi, performing “Whispers of the Dastgah,” a concert of Persian classical music.

Founder Robert Browning has presented world music since April 1976. His career includes work with the Alternative Center for International Arts/Alternative Museum, a 26-year tenure at World Music Institute (which he co-founded and directed from 1985 to 2011), and 12 years as director of Robert Browning Associates.

Sat March 7, 8pm: Flamenco Festival: Ángeles Toledano

Fri March 13, 8pm: Explorations in Arabic Maqam: Brian Prunka & Ayman Asfour

Fri April 10, 8pm: Sufi Songs of Pakistan: Hamza Akram Qawwal & Brothers

Sat April 18, 8pm: Contemporary & Traditional Music of Epirus, Greece: Vasilis Kostas

Fri May 8, 8pm: Music of Muhammed Qadri Dalal: Syrian Music Preservation Initiative

Sat May 9, 8pm: Persian Classical Music: Amir Nojan & Pejman Hadadi

These programs are co-presented with Roulette and Lotus Music & Dance (the March 7th concert is also in partnership with the Flamenco Festival)

Roulette, 509 Atlantic Avenue at 3rd Avenue, Downtown Brooklyn

Box office: 917-267-0363 roulette.org

More information at www.robertbrowningassociates.com

Headline photo credits: Ángeles Toledano: © Marina Rodriguez; Brian Prunka: Aidan Grant; Hamza Akram Qawwal: Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi; Vasilis Kostas: Yannis Psathas; Amir Nojan & Pejman Hadadi: Mehdi Rostami.