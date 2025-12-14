Kings of Congolese Rumba Zaïko Langa Langa Unveil New EP, Makinu

Zaïko Langa Langa – Makinu (2025)

Zaïko Langa Langa, a true legend of African music, celebrates fifty years of their career with their new maxi EP, Makinu.

Considered one of the founders of Congolese rumba, Zaïko Langa Langa has popularized their dances worldwide, particularly among young people seeking liberation. Zaïko Langa Langa is a true orchestra that has stood the test of time to become an undeniable institution, a cultural treasure, a legend of Congolese culture.

Led by the charismatic leader Jossart N’yoka Longo, the group has established Congolese rumba globally and carried the torch of African music high. Makinu, the new 4-track EP offers a chance to delve into a phenomenal career. The first single, “Mbrouss” presents stunning choreography and an irresistible groove.

Since its creation on December 24, 1969, Zaïko Langa Langa has continued to make its mark on the history of Congolese and African music. The group has established itself as a true school of talent, having seen legendary figures such as Papa Wemba, Pépé Felly, Evoloko Jocker, and Mary Joe pass through its ranks, who later became icons of rumba.

In Kinshasa in 1974, for the legendary Ali/Foreman boxing match, Zaïko was already there, on stage, alongside James Brown and Tina Turner for the grand concert of this historic event. Over half a century of intense musical activity, Zaïko Langa Langa has forged its own unique and instantly recognizable style. Since its creation in 1969, the “Zaïko Style,” a mix of high-energy rumba and funk, immediately ignited the dance halls of Kinshasa and, a few years later, the dance floors of European and American capitals.

Zaïko Langa Langa



Makinu features four tracks: “Mbrouss”; “Awa Te”; a cover of “Souvenir Masa”; and “Chez Pana Fereira,” a composition by Zola Tempo, the arranger for this project.

The first three tracks were written by Jossart Nyoka Longo M’vula, an iconic figure and custodian of the Zaïko Langa Langa legacy. Driven by the catchy rhythms of Mbrouss and Awa Te, this new maxi single promises to seduce music lovers and get dance floors buzzing, while the group announces new concert dates to follow on social media.