 Tunisian Tarab Composer and Vocalist Ghalia Benali

Ghalia Benali is a singer, composer, actress, dancer and visual artist from Tunisia. Her work as a singer is predominantly concerned with innovating within the musical tradition of tarab, a concept in Arab culture referring to a state of heightened emotion or ecstasy induced through music.

Her original compositions are often arranged to poetry, ranging from contemporary Arab literature to centuries-old Sufi poetry. Benali aims to use her voice for social justice in the Arab world, addressing contemporary issues through her compositions, performances, and collaborations.

In 2025, Ghalia Benali was one of the Aga Khan Music Awards 2025 finalists.