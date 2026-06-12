Essaouira Prepares for Gnaoua Festival 2026 With Carlinhos Brown, Richard Bona and Yasmine Hamdan

From June 25 to 27, 2026, the 27th edition of the Gnaoua and World Music Festival will bring 460 artists from Morocco and abroad to Essaouira.

Over three days, the festival will present a program that brings together Gnawa heritage, African music, Amazigh traditions, electronic music, spiritual jazz, and contemporary urban sounds. Organizers describe the lineup as a reflection of the festival’s long-standing commitment to artistic collaboration and cross-cultural encounters.

Among the headline performers is Brazilian artist Carlinhos Brown, who returns to the festival after previous appearances. Known for his work as a percussionist, composer, and singer, Brown has built an international reputation through a fusion of Afro-Brazilian traditions, samba-reggae, African rhythms, and contemporary influences.

Meanwhile, Cameroonian bassist and vocalist Richard Bona will reunite with Moroccan singer Asmaa Lmnawar for a special performance. The two artists are scheduled to share the stage for two songs, renewing a musical partnership established through previous collaborations.

The festival will also host The Harlem Spirit of Gospel by Anthony Morgan, which will bring its gospel repertoire to Essaouira. The ensemble is known for performances rooted in the choral traditions of African American churches.

Elsewhere on the international program, Lebanese artist Yasmine Hamdan will present her mix of electronic and alternative Arabic music. Palestinian group 47Soul is set to perform its signature “Shamstep” sound, which combines electronic music, hip-hop, and Levantine dabke traditions. In addition, vocalist ganavya will bring a repertoire that draws from South Asian devotional music and spiritual jazz.

Moroccan artists will remain a fundamental part of the festival’s program. Veteran Amazigh group Oudaden, active since 1978, will represent the musical heritage of the Souss region. Casablanca-based band Hoba Hoba Spirit will perform its amalgalm of rock, reggae, African rhythms, and Gnawa influences.

The lineup also includes Bob Maghrib, a project that reinterprets the repertoire of Bob Marley through Maghrebi musical traditions. Furthermore, Bnat Louz & Raskas will present AZMZ (“Spirit of the Times”), a multidisciplinary production that combines Amazigh vocal traditions, electronic music, post-rock influences, and visual art.

Since its launch nearly three decades ago, the Gnaoua and World Music Festival has established itself as one of the region’s leading cultural events.

More at https://www.festival-gnaoua.net/en/home/