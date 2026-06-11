The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys Return With “Bottom of a Glass”

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys have released their new single, “Bottom of a Glass,” through Turnberry Records. Written by bluegrass veterans Doyle Lawson and Paul Humphrey, the honky-tonk-inspired track explores heartbreak, loneliness, and regret through a traditional bluegrass lens.

Led by C.J. Lewandowski’s vocal performance, the song combines classic bluegrass instrumentation with country influences that have become central to the band’s sound.

Bluegrass Hall of Fame member and songwriter Doyle Lawson shared his enthusiasm for the recording, saying, “C.J. and the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys captured and delivered traditional bluegrass on this one that Paul and I wrote a good while back. Makes me wish you could still put a nickel in the jukebox for a listen or better yet, five plays for a quarter!”

Lead vocalist and mandolinist C.J. Lewandowski adds, “‘Bottom of a Glass’ is something I’ve seen a lot over the years, so it’s only natural for The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys to record this honky-tonk heavy song. The legendary Doyle Lawson and Paul Humphrey teamed up to write this brand-new gem, and the mark Jimmy Martin left on these two Sunny Mountain Boys shines brighter than the neon signs on the ‘dingy bar on the lonely side of town.’ We implemented our love of Hank Thompson a little bit as well. ‘Bottom of a Glass’ ain’t the place to find your answers, but it sure does make a good song!”

Po Ramblin Boys – Photo by Laci Mack

“Bottom of a Glass” features C.J. Lewandowski (mandolin, lead vocals), Jereme Brown (banjo, harmony vocals), John Gooding (guitar), Jasper Lorentzen (bass), Max Silverstein (fiddle), and Keith Burhans (percussion). The track was recorded by Shane Reman, mixed by Ben Surratt, mastered by Dave Polster, and produced by The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys.