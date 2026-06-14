Traveler Amalgamates Rock and Global Traditions on Out of the Dust

Traveler — Out of the Dust (2019)

Traveler released Out of the Dust in 2019. It is a studio album designed to capture the energy and immediacy of the band’s live performances. The world music project was recorded live in the studio with minimal overdubs.

Violinist, vocalist, and band leader Scott Jeffers composed most of the material during travels through Egypt, Jordan, and Scotland in 2019. As a result, the album combines electric rock with acoustic instrumentation.

Jeffers’ world fusion explores Middle Eastern, Celtic, Greek, Turkish, and Romani traditions, weaving them into a colorful, borderless sound. With Traveler, he brings together the Turkish oud, Moroccan lutar, Greek bouzouki, and even the haunting call of a Moroccan sheep horn. Fierce fiddle lines, powerful percussion, and rock-infused vocals meet centuries-old instruments, creating music that feels restless, rooted in tradition and always in motion.

Meanwhile, the band’s reputation has grown through a strong touring presence. Traveler headlined festivals in Turkey, Alaska, Montana, Texas, Utah, Colorado, and Canada in recent years. The Arizona-based group also maintains a regular performance schedule in its home state.

Scott Jeffers on violin, vocals, oud, saz, lutar, viola, darbuka, Persian daf, riq; Tyler Mount on guitar, sanshin, backing vocals; Jason Wiedman on drums, dumber, war drum, backing vocals; and Mark Niemeyer on electric bass, upright bass, and backing vocals.

Guest: Charbel Azzi on dahola, darbuka and riq.

Buy Out of the Dust.