RANT Brings Glasgow Home

Scottish fiddle quartet RANT rolled out Live In Glasgow, earlier this year. This is their fifth album, recorded during a performance at Cottiers Theatre in Glasgow in September. The group features Bethany Reid of Shetland, Anna Massie and Lauren MacColl of the Black Isle, and Gillian Frame of Arran.

Together, the four musicians draw on material from archival collections as well as original contemporary compositions. RANT are known for a spacious, richly detailed approach that still preserves the earthy spark closely associated with Scottish fiddle music. In turn, Live In Glasgow captures that balance in a concert setting, with the ensemble’s interplay at the center of the performance.