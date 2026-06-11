Azuka Moweta Honors Asaba Highlife Roots On Kenechukwu

Azuka Moweta — Kenechukwu (Palenque, 2026)

Nigerian singer Azuka Moweta performs in Igbo on Kenechukwu, with his Anioma Brothers Band of Africa. The project weaves Ekobe music with bewitching Igbo highlife. At the same time, Moweta expresses gratitude, kinship, generosity, and praise throughout this persuaive album.

Kenechukwu opens with “Uwa Bu Onye Zusia (Zeal Onyia Tribute),” a tribute to highlife trumpeter Zeal Onyia. Moweta uses the track to acknowledge his influence on the genre.

The title track, “Kenechukwu,” gives thanks to the Creator. Meanwhile, “Ndi Di Mma” honors good-hearted people, and “Izu Nwanne Ka” presents brotherhood as a form of wealth. “Odogwu Ahaba” follows with a tribute to Asaba pride and Delta identity.

The instrumental “Ogalanya Sound System” gives the first class band an opportunity to shine, with horns and rhythm sections highlighting Ekobe music’s role in Moweta’s sound. Finally, “Nyem Nkem” closes the album with a message of sharing, love, and praise.

Musicians: Akunuba Nwaosisi on rhythm guitar; Monday Oguwu on lead guitar; Chekugbe Okafor on drums; Lucky Ifeadi on keyboards; Chiedu Anisha on ogbome; Amaechi Agase on backup vocals; Ndidi Ogbuegwu on backup vocals; Onyeka Uzorka Savior on backup vocals; Chuks Ijwebueze on clips; Chukwuwike Chelimuya on pot (ududu); Mikky on trumpet; Marvelous on saxophone; Obinna on trombone; Chuka on second lead guitar; Ifeanyi on second drums; Nonso on bass guitar; Emeka on congas.

Recorded at Ijele Studio in Onitsha Nigeria. Mixed and mastered by Ijele Amichi.

Executive production by Kenechukwu Ibedu, Nnamdi Moweta and Lucas Silva, 2026.

Buy Kenechukwu.