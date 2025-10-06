Master Gnawa Musician Hamid El Kasri

Hamid El Kasri (Morocco) is a singer and guimbri player from Ksar El Kebir, Morocco. He is also regarded as a maâlem (master musician) in the Gnawa tradition. Gnawa is a religious musical tradition with origins in the 16th and 17th centuries. It is practiced by the descendants of enslaved West Africans brought to the Maghreb.

El Kasri is Vice President of the Yerma Gnaoua Association as well as a long-time pillar of the Essaouira Gnaoua and World Music Festival. Over the years he has engaged in exciting collaborations with artists such as Joe Zawinul, Snarky Puppy, and Jacob Collier.

In 2025, Hamid El Kasri was one of the Aga Khan Music Awards 2025 finalists.