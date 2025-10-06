Sufi Musician Juman Latif

Juman Latif, also known as Fakir Juman Shah, after the term for a Muslim ascetic, is a Sufi musician and educator from the Sindh region of Pakistan.
Latif is the successor of a centuries old musical tradition called shah jo raag that originates from the Sufi poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai. Latif hopes to promote the art of shah jo raag on a world stage, informing wide-ranging audiences about the centuries long tradition he represents.
In 2025, Latif was one of the Aga Khan Music Awards 2025 finalists.
Author: Angel Romero
