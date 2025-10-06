Ali Kazemi, wearing a blue shirt, holding a tar.
Artist Profiles

Iranian Tar and Setar Maestro Ali Kazemi

Angel Romero October 6, 2025 No Comments

Ali Kazemi is an Iranian tar and setar player, composer, educator, and scholar. Kazemi’s scholarly work on tahrir, a style of Iranian classical singing, was awarded the Seventh Farabi International Award (2013) in the Arts and Aesthetic Studies category.

He is also the author of Tahrir in Persian Vocal Music, which includes transcriptions of 260 tahrirs.

Kazemi’s work aims to amplify the cultural effect of Iranian music, expanding educational opportunities and institutional support for innovative projects.

 In 2025, Kazemi was one of the Aga Khan Music Awards 2025 finalists.

