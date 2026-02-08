Spirited Followers Come Back Around With Dream Folk Single “Returning”

Cardiff progressive folk group Spirited Followers have released “Returning,” their debut single on BWGiBWGAN and the first recorded release on the label. The track introduces a calmer, more meditative side of a band known in Wales for immersive, emotionally charged live shows.

Spirited Followers craft their sound inspired by traditional song forms and contemporary experimentation, with influences that include Appalachian folk, Indian classical music, and Greek traditions, alongside post-rock and avant-garde approaches. The group’s lineup features dulcimer, harmonium, bouzouki, cello, synths, and drums.

“Returning” draws inspiration from Christian Appalachian hymns that reflect on death. The band frames the theme through warmth, acceptance, and spiritual calm.

Spirited Followers

Upcoming gigs

12th February – Porter’s Cardiff

15th February – George Tavern, London