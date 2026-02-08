Rafael Riqueni Circulo Flamenco de Madrid concert poster
Riqueni On Screen And On Stage: Madrid Gets Two Must-See Flamenco Nights

February 8, 2026

Madrid’s Círculo Flamenco enters its 13th season with two fan-favorite events set for Wednesday, February 11, 2026, and Thursday, February 12, 2026.

On February 11, Cineteca at Matadero Madrid will host a screening of Riqueni, directed by Paco Bech, with a start time of 8:30 p.m. Bech joins the discussion alongside guitarist Rafael Riqueni and Julián Azcutia.

On February 12, Teatro Flamenco Madrid (Calle del Pez 10) is set to present a special concert billed as the first onstage meeting between Rafael Riqueni and Tim Ries. The performance begins at 10:30 p.m., with an on-site introduction from the event’s presenter.

Event artwork is by designer María Artigas.

cinetecamadrid.com/programacion/riqueni
teatroflamencomadrid.com/ciclo/circulo-flamenco-de-madrid

