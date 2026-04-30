A headshot of Sulaf wearing a traditional white outfit.
Music videos

Sulaf Shares New Single “Naada” Ahead Of Debut Album ABA

World Music Central News Room April 30, 2026 No Comments

Sudanese artist Sulaf has released “Naada,” an early preview of her debut album ABA, due in October 2026 via Real World Records.

The single combines oud with synths and shifting tempos, a mix of Nubian roots and contemporary sounds. Sulaf made ABA with producer Maxime Kosinetz, whose credits include work with Imarhan and Tinariwen.

The album relates to Sulaf’s experience of refugee exile and the Sufi poetry of her great-grandfather. Throughout the record, she explores loss, identity, resilience, and Sudanese cultural memory.

Sulaf will debut material from ABA in Europe as the opening act on select dates of Tinariwen’s current tour. She also appears as a featured vocalist on Tinariwen’s new album Hoggar, after previously recording with Imarhan on their 2022 album Aboogi.

Author: World Music Central News Room

World music news from the editors at World Music Central
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

fourteen − 1 =