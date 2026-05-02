A Mother Lode of Laouto

Vasilis Kostas — Léna (General Music, 2026)

Vasilis Kostas is a master of the Greek lute known as the lauto (or laouto), and like any master of any instrument with roots in ancient times, he knows how to use it in both traditional and contemporary musical explorations, particularly those that incline toward jazz.

His solo debut album Léna, while influenced in large measure by his participation in the Berklee College of Music Global Messengers Ensemble, is also dedicated to the memory of his mother. And so it is that the music on the disc has a certain tenderness and just as apparent adventurousness.

Some tracks have the relaxed feel of classical chamber music while others sport a level of zest that render the listener nearly incapable of keeping still. The tones of the lauto are frequently sweetened by ethereal female vocals which function as a true supporting instrument as genuinely as the lyra, acoustic bass and percussion applied throughout. It all comes together in a fine manner, most particularly on the 12 and a half minutes of “Kalesma,” an exquisite centerpiece that honors the resolve of refugees and includes violins, qanun and kaval in the mix. I’d mark that track as the absolute standout, but don’t get me wrong, the entirety of Lena is as beautiful as beautiful gets.