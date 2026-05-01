The Klezmatics Lead World Music Charts Europe with 40th Anniversary Album

The Klezmatics’ 40th anniversary album, We Were Made For These Times, reached No. 1 on the World Music Charts Europe in May 2026.

The American klezmer ensemble, the only Grammy-winning band in the genre, developed the album around themes of protest, faith, joy, and solidarity. Its songs draw on immigrant history, shared memory, and current debates over immigration, labor, and belonging.

Founded in New York City’s East Village in 1986, The Klezmatics have expanded klezmer and Yiddish music through connections with punk, jazz improvisation, gospel, and world music influences. Over four decades, the group has connected tradition with social justice themes and cross-cultural collaboration.

May 2026 Chart

The Klezmatics (USA) – We Were Made For These Times – Asphalt Tango Records Souad Massi (Algeria) – Zagate – Backing Track BCUC (South Africa) – The Road Is Never Easy – Outhere Records Cheikh Ibra Fam (Senegal) – Adouna – Cumbancha Tinariwen (Mali) – Hoggar – Wedge Kareyce Fotso (Cameroon) – Gwa – Contre-jour Daughters Of Donbas (Ukraine/Canada) – Songs Of Stolen Children – Self Released Mariana Sadovska & Vesna (Ukraine/Germany) – You Should Live! – CPL-Music Nuevos Rios (Colombia/France) – Nuevos Rios – ZZK Records Raül Refree & Maria Mazzotta (Spain/Italy) – San Paolo Di Galatina – Galileo Fauna (Sweden) – Taiga Trans – Glitterbeat Dub Colossus (UK/Ethiopia) – Dub Will Keep Us Together – Real World Stelios Petrakis (Greece) – Lyric – Buda Musique Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino (Italy) – Il Mito – Ponderosa Divka (Canada) – Folk Fatale – Self Released Las Hermanas Caronni (Argentina/France) – El Espacio Del Tiempo – Les Grands Fleuves AySay (Denmark) – Mal – V2 Tehrani Drom & Parisa Karimi Molan (Canada/Iran) – Unveiled – Lulaworld Records Amsterdam Klezmer Band (The Netherlands) – Diaspora – Asphalt Tango Records Ablaye Cissoko & Constantinople (Senegal/Canada) – Estuaire – Ma Case

More information at https://wmce.de