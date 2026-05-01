A protest-style illustration shows three raised hands against a beige background: a black clenched fist on the left, a red hand in the center pointing upward, and a black open palm on the right with an eye symbol. Along the bottom, blocky lettering reads We Were Made For These Times by The Klezmatics.
Charts

The Klezmatics Lead World Music Charts Europe with 40th Anniversary Album

World Music Central News Room May 1, 2026 No Comments

The Klezmatics’ 40th anniversary album, We Were Made For These Times, reached No. 1 on the World Music Charts Europe in May 2026.

The American klezmer ensemble, the only Grammy-winning band in the genre, developed the album around themes of protest, faith, joy, and solidarity. Its songs draw on immigrant history, shared memory, and current debates over immigration, labor, and belonging.

Founded in New York City’s East Village in 1986, The Klezmatics have expanded klezmer and Yiddish music through connections with punk, jazz improvisation, gospel, and world music influences. Over four decades, the group has connected tradition with social justice themes and cross-cultural collaboration.

May 2026 Chart

  1. The Klezmatics (USA) – We Were Made For These Times – Asphalt Tango Records
  2. Souad Massi (Algeria) – Zagate – Backing Track
  3. BCUC (South Africa) – The Road Is Never Easy – Outhere Records
  4. Cheikh Ibra Fam (Senegal) – Adouna – Cumbancha
  5. Tinariwen (Mali) – Hoggar – Wedge
  6. Kareyce Fotso (Cameroon) – Gwa – Contre-jour
  7. Daughters Of Donbas (Ukraine/Canada) – Songs Of Stolen Children – Self Released
  8. Mariana Sadovska & Vesna (Ukraine/Germany) – You Should Live! – CPL-Music
  9. Nuevos Rios (Colombia/France) – Nuevos Rios – ZZK Records
  10. Raül Refree & Maria Mazzotta (Spain/Italy) – San Paolo Di Galatina – Galileo
  11. Fauna (Sweden) – Taiga Trans – Glitterbeat
  12. Dub Colossus (UK/Ethiopia) – Dub Will Keep Us Together – Real World
  13. Stelios Petrakis (Greece) – Lyric – Buda Musique
  14. Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino (Italy) – Il Mito – Ponderosa
  15. Divka (Canada) – Folk Fatale – Self Released
  16. Las Hermanas Caronni (Argentina/France) – El Espacio Del Tiempo – Les Grands Fleuves
  17. AySay (Denmark) – Mal – V2
  18. Tehrani Drom & Parisa Karimi Molan (Canada/Iran) – Unveiled – Lulaworld Records
  19. Amsterdam Klezmer Band (The Netherlands) – Diaspora – Asphalt Tango Records
  20. Ablaye Cissoko & Constantinople (Senegal/Canada) – Estuaire – Ma Case

More information at https://wmce.de

Author: World Music Central News Room

World music news from the editors at World Music Central
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