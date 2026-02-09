“Conejito Malo”: Pablo Mayor Salutes Bad Bunny with Salsa Song

Colombian pianist and bandleader Pablo Mayor and Folklore Urbano NYC have released “El Conejito Malo” (bad bunny in Spanish), a salsa tribute to Bad Bunny.

The timing aligns with a major week for Bad Bunny, who won Album of the Year at the 2026 Grammy Awards for Debí Tirar Más Fotos and headlines the Super Bowl LX halftime show on Feb. 8, 2026.

“Conejito Malo” was written by Newyorican Cruz de Jesús Bonilla “Chino Mela’o”, in collaboration with Pablo Mayor. The song was arranged by Pablo and the legendary percussionist José Madera. “El Conejito Malo” brings together the voices of New York City’s talented Puerto Rican musical community to encourage, support, and validate Bad Bunny’s efforts with Debí Tirar Más Fotos. The album put Hispanic America’s rich cultural heritage on the global pop music stage, bringing pride to Latin/Hispanic Americans in the United States and beyond.

The lyrics of various songs on Debí Tirar Más Fotos celebrate Bad Bunny’s connection with his Puerto Rican roots. The music highlights the authentic sounds of Puerto Rican folklore like Puerto Rico’s native rhythms bomba and plena recorded by folkloric musicians. It also features a cover of Puerto Rico’s beloved salsa establishment “El Gran Combo” with an arrangement of “Verano en NY” and other original songs in the style of salsa. Using his influential pop music platform, Bad Bunny took a sharp turn into the world of traditional Latin American music at an important moment, presenting to a young generation of listeners who have many become distanced from their roots.

Musicians: Alex “Apolo” Ayala on bass; Iván Renta on saxophone; Fabiola Méndez on Puerto Rican cuatro; Raúl Rios Morales on vocals; Jainardo Batista Sterling on vocals; Angel Méndez on vocals; Oreste Abrantes on percussion; Steven Oquendo on trumpet; and Pablo Mayor on piano.

Recorded by Pablo Mayor at ID Studio Theater / Bronx, NY.

Mixed and mastered by José Limberg Garcés at Estudio de José in Bogotá, Colombia.

Cover Art by Carlos Hernández of Gonikus Studio.