Jody King playing banjo
Artist Profiles

Jody King’s Steady Hand In Modern Bluegrass

Angel Romero May 3, 2026 No Comments

Virginia banjo player Jody King is known for creative, virtuosic picking, and precise timing. A respected presence in bluegrass, King has performed with After Five, New Vintage, and Lost & Found, and has toured with Larry Cordle & Lonesome Standard Time. He has also collaborated with Larry Cordle, Ronnie Bowman, and Melonie Cannon.

King released the solo project Another Day and has developed a broader career as a multi-instrumentalist, producer, and luthier, crafting his own line of banjos and guitars. In 2026, he toured with Southern Legacy, filling in while Ron Block was on the road with Alison Krauss & Union Station.

Also in 2026, King released a bluegrass version of the rock classic “Jet Airliner,” featuring Larry Cordle, on Mighty Cord Records.

Author: Angel Romero

Angel Romero y Ruiz has dedicated his life to musical exploration. His efforts included the creation of two online portals, worldmusiccentral.org and musicasdelmundo.com. In addition, Angel is the co-founder of the Transglobal World Music Chart, a panel of world music DJs and writers that celebrates global sounds. Furthermore, he delved into the record business, producing world music studio albums and compilations. His works have appeared on Alula Records, Ellipsis Arts, Indígena Records and Music of the World.
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