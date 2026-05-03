Jody King’s Steady Hand In Modern Bluegrass

Virginia banjo player Jody King is known for creative, virtuosic picking, and precise timing. A respected presence in bluegrass, King has performed with After Five, New Vintage, and Lost & Found, and has toured with Larry Cordle & Lonesome Standard Time. He has also collaborated with Larry Cordle, Ronnie Bowman, and Melonie Cannon.

King released the solo project Another Day and has developed a broader career as a multi-instrumentalist, producer, and luthier, crafting his own line of banjos and guitars. In 2026, he toured with Southern Legacy, filling in while Ron Block was on the road with Alison Krauss & Union Station.

Also in 2026, King released a bluegrass version of the rock classic “Jet Airliner,” featuring Larry Cordle, on Mighty Cord Records.