Tinariwen-Hoggar cover artwork. an illustration of Tuareg musicians gathered in the desert with musical instruments and camels.
Charts

Tinariwen Tops May 2026 Transglobal World Music Chart with Hoggar

World Music Central News Room May 1, 2026 No Comments

Tinariwen’s Hoggar has reached No. 1 on the Transglobal World Music Chart for May 2026. The 11-track album combines intricate melodies with collective vocal harmonies, while its lyrics address current social and political pressures affecting the Tuareg people and northern Mali.

The record also includes a notable reunion: Ibrahim and Abdallah sing together for the first time in more than 30 years, a departure from the group’s practice of having each singer-songwriter perform only his own compositions.

Transglobal World Music Chart for May 2026:

  1. Tinariwen – Hoggar – Wedge / Warp
  2. Souad Massi – Zagate – BackingTrack Production
  3. Neba Solo & Benego Diakité – A Djinn and a Hunter Went Walking – Nonesuch
  4. Lucas Santtana – Brasiliano – Nø Førmat!
  5. BCUC – The Road Is Never Easy – Outhere
  6. Stelios Petrakis – Lyric / Lyrikon – Buda Musique
  7. Nuevos Ríos – Nuevos Ríos – ZZK
  8. Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino – Il Mito – Ponderosa Music
  9. Daughters of Donbas – Songs of Stolen Children – Daughters of Donbas
  10. Constantinople: Kiya Tabassian, Ablaye Cissoko, Patrick Graham – Estuaire – Ma Case
  11. Altın Gün – Garip – Glitterbeat
  12. Antoine Dougbé et l‘Orchestre Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou – Antoine Dougbé et l‘Orchestre Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou – Analog Africa
  13. Cheikh Ibra Fam – Adouna – Cumbancha
  14. Saly Kouyaté – Mali Kelen – Remote / Studio Mali
  15. DakhaBrakha – Ptakh – DakhaBrakha
  16. Raül Refree & Maria Mazzotta – San Paolo di Galatina – Galileo Music Communication
  17. Kuljit Bhamra – Desi: The Soul of Punjab – ARC Music
  18. Kairos Collective – Mulciber – TouMilou
  19. Shubiao Quartet – Ayalal – Shubiao Quartet
  20. V.A. – Léve Léve: São Tomé & Príncipe Sounds 70s-80s Vol.2 – Bongo Joe
  21. Vasilis Kostas – Léna – Artsyndesis
  22. Catrin Finch – Notes to Self – Bendigedig
  23. Kareyce Fotso – Gwà – Contre-Jour
  24. Parisa Karimi Molan & Tehrani Drom – Unveiled – Lulaworld
  25. Suistamon Sähkö – Lunta Tupaan – Playground Music
  26. Balu – Borumba – Vu Prod
  27. Mama Sissoko – Diamond Fingers – One World
  28. Azuka Moweta & His Anioma Brothers Band of Africa – Kenechukwu – Odogwu Entertainment / Palenque
  29. Doctor Nativo – BarrioKandela – Stonetree
  30. AySay – Mal – V2
  31. Karyna Gomes – Kantigas di Liberdadi – Karyna Gomes
  32. Bei Bei – Two Moons – Bei Bei Time Productions
  33. Peter Somuah – Walking Distance – ACT Music
  34. Mahan Mirarab – Unspoken – ACT Music
  35. Bobo & Behaja – Aia Haja? – Carton
  36. Las Hermanas Caronni – El Espacio del Tiempo – Les Grands Fleuves
  37. Hamraaz – Abar Kuh – AudioMaze
  38. Monoswezi – Moyo – Parallell
  39. Constantinople & Holland Baroque – Dialogos: Francis of Assisi Meets Malik al-Kamil – Pentatone
  40. Tuuletar – Maammo – Nordic Notes / CPL-Musicgroup

More about the Transglobal World Music Chart: www.transglobalwmc.com

Author: World Music Central News Room

World music news from the editors at World Music Central
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