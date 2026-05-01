Tinariwen Tops May 2026 Transglobal World Music Chart with Hoggar

Tinariwen’s Hoggar has reached No. 1 on the Transglobal World Music Chart for May 2026. The 11-track album combines intricate melodies with collective vocal harmonies, while its lyrics address current social and political pressures affecting the Tuareg people and northern Mali.

The record also includes a notable reunion: Ibrahim and Abdallah sing together for the first time in more than 30 years, a departure from the group’s practice of having each singer-songwriter perform only his own compositions.

Transglobal World Music Chart for May 2026:

Tinariwen – Hoggar – Wedge / Warp Souad Massi – Zagate – BackingTrack Production Neba Solo & Benego Diakité – A Djinn and a Hunter Went Walking – Nonesuch Lucas Santtana – Brasiliano – Nø Førmat! BCUC – The Road Is Never Easy – Outhere Stelios Petrakis – Lyric / Lyrikon – Buda Musique Nuevos Ríos – Nuevos Ríos – ZZK Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino – Il Mito – Ponderosa Music Daughters of Donbas – Songs of Stolen Children – Daughters of Donbas Constantinople: Kiya Tabassian, Ablaye Cissoko, Patrick Graham – Estuaire – Ma Case Altın Gün – Garip – Glitterbeat Antoine Dougbé et l‘Orchestre Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou – Antoine Dougbé et l‘Orchestre Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou – Analog Africa Cheikh Ibra Fam – Adouna – Cumbancha Saly Kouyaté – Mali Kelen – Remote / Studio Mali DakhaBrakha – Ptakh – DakhaBrakha Raül Refree & Maria Mazzotta – San Paolo di Galatina – Galileo Music Communication Kuljit Bhamra – Desi: The Soul of Punjab – ARC Music Kairos Collective – Mulciber – TouMilou Shubiao Quartet – Ayalal – Shubiao Quartet V.A. – Léve Léve: São Tomé & Príncipe Sounds 70s-80s Vol.2 – Bongo Joe Vasilis Kostas – Léna – Artsyndesis Catrin Finch – Notes to Self – Bendigedig Kareyce Fotso – Gwà – Contre-Jour Parisa Karimi Molan & Tehrani Drom – Unveiled – Lulaworld Suistamon Sähkö – Lunta Tupaan – Playground Music Balu – Borumba – Vu Prod Mama Sissoko – Diamond Fingers – One World Azuka Moweta & His Anioma Brothers Band of Africa – Kenechukwu – Odogwu Entertainment / Palenque Doctor Nativo – BarrioKandela – Stonetree AySay – Mal – V2 Karyna Gomes – Kantigas di Liberdadi – Karyna Gomes Bei Bei – Two Moons – Bei Bei Time Productions Peter Somuah – Walking Distance – ACT Music Mahan Mirarab – Unspoken – ACT Music Bobo & Behaja – Aia Haja? – Carton Las Hermanas Caronni – El Espacio del Tiempo – Les Grands Fleuves Hamraaz – Abar Kuh – AudioMaze Monoswezi – Moyo – Parallell Constantinople & Holland Baroque – Dialogos: Francis of Assisi Meets Malik al-Kamil – Pentatone Tuuletar – Maammo – Nordic Notes / CPL-Musicgroup

More about the Transglobal World Music Chart: www.transglobalwmc.com