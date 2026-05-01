Tinariwen Tops May 2026 Transglobal World Music Chart with Hoggar

Tinariwen’s Hoggar has reached No. 1 on the Transglobal World Music Chart for May 2026. The 11-track album combines intricate melodies with collective vocal harmonies, while its lyrics address current social and political pressures affecting the Tuareg people and northern Mali.
The record also includes a notable reunion: Ibrahim and Abdallah sing together for the first time in more than 30 years, a departure from the group’s practice of having each singer-songwriter perform only his own compositions.
Transglobal World Music Chart for May 2026:
- Tinariwen – Hoggar – Wedge / Warp
- Souad Massi – Zagate – BackingTrack Production
- Neba Solo & Benego Diakité – A Djinn and a Hunter Went Walking – Nonesuch
- Lucas Santtana – Brasiliano – Nø Førmat!
- BCUC – The Road Is Never Easy – Outhere
- Stelios Petrakis – Lyric / Lyrikon – Buda Musique
- Nuevos Ríos – Nuevos Ríos – ZZK
- Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino – Il Mito – Ponderosa Music
- Daughters of Donbas – Songs of Stolen Children – Daughters of Donbas
- Constantinople: Kiya Tabassian, Ablaye Cissoko, Patrick Graham – Estuaire – Ma Case
- Altın Gün – Garip – Glitterbeat
- Antoine Dougbé et l‘Orchestre Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou – Antoine Dougbé et l‘Orchestre Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou – Analog Africa
- Cheikh Ibra Fam – Adouna – Cumbancha
- Saly Kouyaté – Mali Kelen – Remote / Studio Mali
- DakhaBrakha – Ptakh – DakhaBrakha
- Raül Refree & Maria Mazzotta – San Paolo di Galatina – Galileo Music Communication
- Kuljit Bhamra – Desi: The Soul of Punjab – ARC Music
- Kairos Collective – Mulciber – TouMilou
- Shubiao Quartet – Ayalal – Shubiao Quartet
- V.A. – Léve Léve: São Tomé & Príncipe Sounds 70s-80s Vol.2 – Bongo Joe
- Vasilis Kostas – Léna – Artsyndesis
- Catrin Finch – Notes to Self – Bendigedig
- Kareyce Fotso – Gwà – Contre-Jour
- Parisa Karimi Molan & Tehrani Drom – Unveiled – Lulaworld
- Suistamon Sähkö – Lunta Tupaan – Playground Music
- Balu – Borumba – Vu Prod
- Mama Sissoko – Diamond Fingers – One World
- Azuka Moweta & His Anioma Brothers Band of Africa – Kenechukwu – Odogwu Entertainment / Palenque
- Doctor Nativo – BarrioKandela – Stonetree
- AySay – Mal – V2
- Karyna Gomes – Kantigas di Liberdadi – Karyna Gomes
- Bei Bei – Two Moons – Bei Bei Time Productions
- Peter Somuah – Walking Distance – ACT Music
- Mahan Mirarab – Unspoken – ACT Music
- Bobo & Behaja – Aia Haja? – Carton
- Las Hermanas Caronni – El Espacio del Tiempo – Les Grands Fleuves
- Hamraaz – Abar Kuh – AudioMaze
- Monoswezi – Moyo – Parallell
- Constantinople & Holland Baroque – Dialogos: Francis of Assisi Meets Malik al-Kamil – Pentatone
- Tuuletar – Maammo – Nordic Notes / CPL-Musicgroup
More about the Transglobal World Music Chart: www.transglobalwmc.com