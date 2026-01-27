Solas Celebrates 30 Years of Celtic Innovation

Solas is set to perform at Sony Hall on Saturday, March 7, 2026.

Founded in 1995, the trailblazing Celtic music ensemble reunites to mark three decades of boundary-pushing music that fuses Irish tradition with bluegrass and contemporary influences. Original members Séamus Egan, Winifred Horan, and John Williams join guest artists Nuala Kennedy and Alan Murray for a night that honors the group’s roots while looking forward to new creative chapters.

Location: Sony Hall, Manhattan

Time: Doors 6 PM | Show 8 PM

Tickets: $42.50 Standing | $56.50 GA Seated | $69.50 VIP Seated

Co-presented with: Sony Hall

This concert is part of the World Music Institute’s 40th Anniversary Legacy Series

For more information go to https://www.worldmusicinstitute.org/

(headline image: Solas – Photo by Anna Colliton)