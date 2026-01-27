Eskorzo and Muerdo Turn “La Tumba” Into a Vintage Son Cubano Delight

Eskorzo and Muerdo have released a new version of “La Tumba,” recasting the track as a classic son cubano. It’s a preview of Eskorzo’s 30th-anniversary album Amistades Caníbales. The Granada band will revisit 14 songs from their catalogue on the record, each reworked in collaboration with 14 guest artists they consider both friends and musical allies.

Originally released on the album Alerta Caníbal with Amparo Sánchez (Amparanoia), “La Tumba” now returns in a relaxed, old-school son cubano arrangement. The recording nods to 1940s Cuban conjuntos, includes moments of descarga (Cuban jam), and is sung as a duet that references the elegance and freedom of big Cuban orchestras and the legacy of Benny Moré.