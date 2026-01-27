Harp Spells & Synth Charms: Inside Tragic Magic

Julianna Barwick & Mary Lattimore – Tragic Magic (Infiné, 2026)

Julianna Barwick and Mary Lattimore have announced Tragic Magic, a collaborative ambient album recorded at the Philharmonie de Paris – Musée de la musique and set for release on Infiné in 2026.

The project is the first full-length collaboration between the two artists, weaving centuries-old harps with analog synthesizers and wordless vocals. Julianna and Mary worked with co-producer Trevor Spencer (Fleet Foxes, Beach House) and mastering engineer Heba Kadry. The duo recorded inside the museum with access to its alluring instrument collection, including a 1728 Jacob Hochbrücker harp, a 1970s llanera harp, and classic analog synths such as the Prophet-5 and Roland Jupiter models.

Barwick and Lattimore, longtime friends and touring partners, combine their traditional approaches: harp as a vehicle for memory and motion, and lovely layered vocals and loops as a source of atmosphere. The album’s material focuses on deeply mesmerizing slow-building pieces designed for focused listening, meditation, and quiet reflection.

Tracks such as “Perpetual Adoration,” “The Four Sleeping Princesses,” and “Haze With No Haze” emphasize gradual development and repetition, while “Rachel’s Song (Vangelis)” and “Temple Of The Winds (Roger Eno)” relate to earlier ambient work. The record follows previous entries in the Infiné / Philharmonie series, including InBach (Arandel, 2020) and Saturn 63 (Seb Martel, 2022), which also invited modern composers to engage with the museum’s collection.

