Benju Virtuoso Ustad Noor Bakhsh

(headline image: Ustad Noor Bakhsh – Photo by Jan-Eric Wendt)

Ustad Noor Bakhsh is a renowned musician from Pakistan’s Balochistan Province. Bakhsh is particularly well known for his mastery of the benju, a keyed zither played with a plectrum.

Although Bakhsh is well-trained in classical raga (or raag), an art form better known to the public, his passion lies in playing music specific to his native Balochistan, where he is considered a legend. Bakhsh only began to gain international acclaim well into his seventies, after videos of him performing went viral on Instagram.

Bakhsh’s debut album, Jingul, is named after a small bird that has built nests in Noor’s house. The critically admired debut was released digitally in September 2022 on honiunhoni, and came out on vinyl through the UK’s Hive Mind Records on September 15, 2023.

In 2025, Bakhsh was one of the Aga Khan Music Awards 2025 finalists.