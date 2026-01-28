Throat-Singing Duo Oduchu Brings Healing Tuvan Sounds To the World

Oduchu – Nostalgia 图瓦乡愁 (Stallion Era, 2025)

Oduchu, a Tuvan duo whose name means “healer,” its third album Nostalgia, the group’s official entry into the Chinese music market.

The project unites two musicians born in the 1990s: producer, arranger, and guitarist Chingis Sorju and throat singer and multi-instrumentalist Mengi Mongush. The duo focuses on reimagining traditional Tuvan music within contemporary frameworks, combining overtone throat singing and folk instruments with elements of modern popular production.

Formed in Tuva, Oduchu has released three albums to date. Their debut The Healer earned the Jury Grand Prize at the Russian World Music Critics’ Awards, drawing attention from world music circles. Follow-up album Road to Home (2023) reinforced their international profile and helped define the group’s identity, as it balanced ancestral themes with cinematic arrangements.

The new release Nostalgia (图瓦乡愁) completes what the band calls its “Tuvan Trilogy.” The ten-track album explores memory, identity, and ancestral roots through Tuvan folk melodies, overtone singing, and spacious, film-influenced production.

Mengi Mongush serves as the duo’s lead throat singer and traditional instrumentalist. He belongs to a new generation of Tuvan throat singing practitioners and counts Kaigal-ool Khovalyg of Huun-Huur-Tu and Kongar-ool Ondar among his mentors. His performance style references classic Tuvan techniques.

Chingis Sorju, a co-founder of Oduchu, is a Tuvan musician, producer, and guitarist trained in music engineering in Saint Petersburg. He arranges, records and designs the group’s sound so that traditional Tuvan patterns sit alongside modern harmonic and rhythmic structures.

Recording Engineers: Andrey Parahuda, Dionis. Mixing & Mastering: Michael Oshkanov.

