Dallas String Quartet Puts Romani History Front And Center

Dallas String Quartet has released the official video for “Rhapsody for the Romani,” the closing piece from Romani: The Untold Story. The video was unveiled earlier this month, to celebrate International Romani Day.

The work, composed by violist Ion Zanca, is influenced by his Romani heritage and highlights the community’s long-standing influence on western classical music.

The video was filmed around the recording sessions at Abbey Road Studios and features Dallas String Quartet with members of the London Symphony Orchestra.

“I wanted this project to honor the beauty, depth, and emotional strength of the Romani people,” shared Zanca. “So much of the music we love today has been influenced by Romani tradition, yet the story behind that influence is not always widely known. Through this album, I hoped to give that story a voice.”

Historically, Romani traditions have influenced the work of classical composers including Franz Liszt, Johannes Brahms, and Pablo de Sarasate.

Dallas String Quartet, known for combining western classical repertoire with contemporary approaches, has developed an international career through crossover arrangements and collaborations. Romani: The Untold Story previously reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Classical Albums chart.

The quartet includes violist Ion Zanca; violinists Valory Hight and Melissa Priller; and bassist Young Heo.