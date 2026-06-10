Insun Park & Generals Set Extensive North American Tour for Summer and Fall 2026

South Korean ensemble Insun Park & Generals will embark on a Summer/Fall 2026 North American tour, with performances scheduled in nearly 20 cities in the United States and Canada.

Led by Gangnyeong Mask Dance master Insun Park, the group combines Korean traditional music, mask dance, vocal performance, and rock influences.

The itinerary includes appearances at Winnipeg Folk Festival, Musikfest, San Jose Jazz Summer Fest, Grand Performances, Live at the Gantries, Levitt AMP Sheboygan Music Series, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, and the Cleveland Museum of Art. Additional dates are expected to be announced.

Their discography includes the recording Be Water, My Friend.