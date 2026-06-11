Orquesta Akokán Returns with New Single “No Me Voy” Featuring Carolina Oliveros

Orquesta Akokán has released “No Me Voy” (I’m not leaving), its first new single ahead of the band’s upcoming album América!. The track features Carolina Oliveros of Combo Chimbita. It focuses on the immigrant experience with an emphasis on how cultural identity and personal roots endure despite physical distance from one’s homeland.

América! was recorded live to tape at Penrose Recorders with producer and engineer Gabriel Roth. The album introduces a new roster of vocal collaborators, including Oliveros and Miriam Elhajli.

This time, Orquesta Akokán expands beyond the historical styles that defined its earlier work. Consequently, América! explores the connections among Cuban music, American jazz, migration, and diasporic experiences.