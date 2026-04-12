Cherished Indian Star, Vocalist Asha Bhosle Dies at 92

Acclaimed Indian singer and actress Asha Bhosle passed away 12 April 2026 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. She was 92 years old.

Asha Bhosle’s name was synonymous with two things: Bollywood (also known as filmi, the Indian movie industry) and success. Asha’s effect in terms of global cultural reach and influence can not be underestimated. She was a monumental figure, one of the most recorded artists in history, with more than 20,000 documented songs in over a dozen languages.

Asha was born in September 1933 in Sangali, Maharashtra, into what proved to be one of the century’s most influential and successful musical dynasties. After her father’s unexpected death in 1942, the family moved from Pune to Kolhapur, before settling in Bombay (Mumbai) in 1944, the booming center of the wartime Hindi-language film industry.

Through family string-pulling, Asha procured a cameo role in a Marathi-language picture as a child actress. At the age of 10, she discovered that she disliked acting but loved singing, and by the late 1940s she was singing in Bombay productions. Post-Partition, everyone was jockeying for position in the Bombay film industry and consequently her career climb took time. The most interesting songs went to the same clique of playback singers, and so she began by sharing a microphone with established vocalists. A mother-tongued Marathi speaker, she took on jobs singing in Punjabi, Bengali and Hindi, earning respect for her reliability, her ear and her innate gift for mimicry.

Always one to enjoy a challenge she went from classical to romantic songs, to pure pop. By the second half of the 1950s, her perseverance had paid off, and her name was on the nation’s lips.

Ken Hunt compiled an album of her music for the Rough Guide series, with input from Asha and her son Anand. Asha herself reviewed the selection of songs, and chose some of her best moments. The earliest recording on the album, “Ina Mina Dika” from the film Asha, was a rock ‘n’ roll scandal in 1956, of which she said: “I was Elvis Presley!”

In 1957, she sang in Mother India, a film that is seen as one of the most important statements of Indian identity, and the source of the upbeat chorus song “Dukhbhare Din.”

Asha ranked the experimental song ‘Mera Naam Hai Shabnam’ as one of her more difficult challenges. From the 1970 film Kati Patang, she had to balance tempo and dovetail her voice into the orchestrations. Headstrong and ambitious, taking on risky (sometimes risque) songs really stamped her career. Indeed, songs such as “Sapna Mera Toot Gaya”, from the 1975 film Khel Khel Mein, where she had to find a key that allowed her to reach beyond the male’s distinctive high-register voice.

Umrao Jaan, Muzaffa Ali’s 1981 film, is a famous story about the life and struggles of a historic taiwaf, a courtesan. “Dil Cheez Kya Hai” was taken from this film, which became a milestone in Indian cinema, and for which Asha won a National Award.

She picked up a second National Award in the 1987 film Ijaazat. “Mera Kuchh Saaman” allowed her voice to shine, showing off her impressive command of vocal dynamics, with a tune that her husband R.D. Burman had composed in ten minutes.

A gifted vocal actress, Bosle was equally capable of capturing the character of the heroine, the courtesan, the ingénue, the brazen hussy, the world-weary woman and the vamp. Her talent and vocal versatility made her top of the Bollywood pantheon of playback legends since the late 1950s.

In 2005 Asha Bhosle collaborated with famed American string ensemble Kronos Quartet. They released an album titled You’ve Stolen My Heart.

Moving forward, in 2013 Bhosle appeared as a leading character in the movie Mai at the age of 79. A year later, she rolled out her YouTube channel.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020, Bhosle joined forces with leading Indian artists. They collaborated on a song titled “Jayatu Jayatu Bharatam” to bring together Indians during the pandemic.