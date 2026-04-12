The Spirited Mountain Music of The Burnett Sisters Band

The Burnett Sisters Band — Easy Come, Easy Go (Pinecastle Records, 2026)

On Easy Come, Easy Go, the Burnett Sisters Band introduces itself with charming music rooted in Appalachian tradition. Their music is deeply grounded in bluegrass, American folk, and old-time music, although they refuse to be boxed in by category. Instead, these girls play music that understands tradition as living music that is active and shared.

That spirit gives the album its warmth. Original songs such as “Whispering Wind,” Geary Allen’s “Sorrow, Grief and Pain,” and Anneli Burnett’s “Song of the Mountains” appear along with standards like “Lovesick Blues,” while the fiddle medley “Julianne Johnson/Tie Your Dog, Sally Gal” adds joy and virtuosity.

The Burnett Sisters Band grew up in the cool mountain town of Boone, North Carolina. They have been making music together since the youngest sister was six, and that long family apprenticeship can be heard in the album’s vocal blend and instrumental skill. Their playing is polished, but more importantly, each song carries the sense of a place where front-porch memory, church harmony, and festival energy still meet.

As a debut, Easy Come, Easy Go makes a strong first impression. The result is a record that feels welcoming and rooted, full of respect for the music’s lineage and alive to its continuing possibilities.

The Burnett Sisters Band

Musicians: Anissa Burnett on fiddle, vocals; Anneli Burnett on mandolin, fiddle, vocals; Geary Allen on guitar, banjo, vocals; and Sophia Burnett on bass.

Buy Easy Come, Easy Go.