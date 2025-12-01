Celtic Woman Unwrap Nollaig – A Christmas Journey For 2025

Celtic Woman Nollaig – A Christmas Journey (Celtic Collections, 2025)

Celtic Woman’s Nollaig – A Christmas Journey presents a 13-track Christmas studio album that brings together joyful Irish tradition with seasonal standards.

The terrific, timeless and highly engaging set includes Yuletide classics such as “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Little Drummer Boy,” “Silver Bells,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” alongside the new composition “Nollaig na mBan” and several Irish songs and tunes given a Christmas reinterpretation.

“Nollaig,” the Irish word for “Christmas” and also the name for the month of December, serves as the thematic foundation for the project.

Celtic Woman introduces new members Caitríona Sherlock, a lovely sean-nós singer, and classy fiddle player Ciara Ní Mhurcú. They join the grand sopranos Mairéad Carlin and Muirgen O’Mahony, along with fiddle player Tara McNeill.

Composer Brian Byrne produced and arranged Nollaig – A Christmas Journey. The release also features guest sean-nós vocalist Sibéal on three tracks, while award-winning master multi-instrumentalist Tara Howley appears with the Celtic Woman band on uilleann pipes and whistles.

Nollaig – A Christmas Journey is an enduring album that will bring joy to fans of Irish and Christmas music alike.