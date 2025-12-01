The Yenbett album cover by Noura Mint Seymali features a red background with a black-and-white photo of Seymali at center, performing and holding her ardin. The image is framed in a decorative, arch-shaped border. The album title appears in Arabic at the top, with Seymali’s name in Arabic script below.
Noura Mint Seymali’s Yenbett Tops Europe’s World Music Charts

December 1, 2025

Mauritanian griot Noura Mint Seymali has reached No. 1 on the World Music Charts Europe for December 2025 with her new album Yenbett. The record opens with two versions of “Lehjibb,” featuring her ardin and commanding vocals inside an electrified band sound that draws on Moorish griot traditions a well as harder-edged Saharan rock feel. The project follows her acclaimed releases Tzenni (2014) and Arbina (2016). Noura is one of Mauritania’s most visible musical ambassadors.

The Yenbett lineup features Seymali on vocals and ardin, guitarist Jeich Ould Chighaly, bassist Ousmane Touré, and drummer Matthew Tinari, who also co-produced the album with Mikey Coltun of Tuareg group Mdou Moctar. The music connects Mauritanian griot repertoire with desert blues and contemporary rock.

December 2025 chart

Noura Mint Seymali (Mauritania) – Yenbett – Glitterbeat
Nusantara Beat (The Netherlands/Indonesia) – Nusantara Beat – Glitterbeat
Divanhana (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – Radio Sevdah – CPL-Music
Livia Mattos (Brazil) – Verve – YB Music
Le Vent du Nord (Canada (Québec)) – Voisinages – La Compagnie du Nord
Saodaj (France (Reunion)) – Loder La Vi – Buda Musique
Veronika Varga (Hungary) – True Picture – CPL-Music
Amira Kheir (Italy/Sudan) – Black Diamonds – Sterns
Širom (Slovenia) – In The Wind Of The Night, Hard-Fallen Incantations Whisper – Glitterbeat
Lina & Marco Mezquida (Portugal/Spain) – O Fado – Galileo
Guitari Baro (Guinea/Mali) – Guitari Baro – Chrysalis Records
Suntou Susso (Gambia) – Jaliya Silokang – Fakoli Music
Kasiva Mutua (Kenya) – Desturi – Delicious Tunes
’O Rom (Italy) – Radio Rom – Phonotype Records
Yasmine Hamdan (Lebanon) – I Remember I Forget – Crammed Discs
Cheikh Lo (Senegal) – Maame – World Circuit
Jan Běťák (Czech Republic) – Jazykem Květin – Galén
Murmurosi (Canada/Ukraine) – Svitanok – self released
Radio Tarifa (Spain) – La Noche – Buda Musique
José Peixoto & Nuno Cintrao (Portugal) – Visita – Dialogos Con Carlos Paredes – Galileo

World Music Charts Europe: wmce.de

