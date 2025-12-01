Noura Mint Seymali’s Yenbett Tops Europe’s World Music Charts

Mauritanian griot Noura Mint Seymali has reached No. 1 on the World Music Charts Europe for December 2025 with her new album Yenbett. The record opens with two versions of “Lehjibb,” featuring her ardin and commanding vocals inside an electrified band sound that draws on Moorish griot traditions a well as harder-edged Saharan rock feel. The project follows her acclaimed releases Tzenni (2014) and Arbina (2016). Noura is one of Mauritania’s most visible musical ambassadors.

The Yenbett lineup features Seymali on vocals and ardin, guitarist Jeich Ould Chighaly, bassist Ousmane Touré, and drummer Matthew Tinari, who also co-produced the album with Mikey Coltun of Tuareg group Mdou Moctar. The music connects Mauritanian griot repertoire with desert blues and contemporary rock.

December 2025 chart

Noura Mint Seymali (Mauritania) – Yenbett – Glitterbeat

Nusantara Beat (The Netherlands/Indonesia) – Nusantara Beat – Glitterbeat

Divanhana (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – Radio Sevdah – CPL-Music

Livia Mattos (Brazil) – Verve – YB Music

Le Vent du Nord (Canada (Québec)) – Voisinages – La Compagnie du Nord

Saodaj (France (Reunion)) – Loder La Vi – Buda Musique

Veronika Varga (Hungary) – True Picture – CPL-Music

Amira Kheir (Italy/Sudan) – Black Diamonds – Sterns

Širom (Slovenia) – In The Wind Of The Night, Hard-Fallen Incantations Whisper – Glitterbeat

Lina & Marco Mezquida (Portugal/Spain) – O Fado – Galileo

Guitari Baro (Guinea/Mali) – Guitari Baro – Chrysalis Records

Suntou Susso (Gambia) – Jaliya Silokang – Fakoli Music

Kasiva Mutua (Kenya) – Desturi – Delicious Tunes

’O Rom (Italy) – Radio Rom – Phonotype Records

Yasmine Hamdan (Lebanon) – I Remember I Forget – Crammed Discs

Cheikh Lo (Senegal) – Maame – World Circuit

Jan Běťák (Czech Republic) – Jazykem Květin – Galén

Murmurosi (Canada/Ukraine) – Svitanok – self released

Radio Tarifa (Spain) – La Noche – Buda Musique

José Peixoto & Nuno Cintrao (Portugal) – Visita – Dialogos Con Carlos Paredes – Galileo

