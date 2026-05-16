Madrid’s San Isidro Festival 2026 to Celebrate Flamenco Rumba Legends and Newcomers

Madrid’s San Isidro festivities will center on rumba flamenca, flamenco, and popular Spanish sounds this week through a concert series organized by the city’s Department of Culture, Tourism, and Sports. The program features performances by Las Ketchup, Los Chunguitos, Las Migas, and Montoya & Carmona, alongside sets from Manuel Malou, Demarco Flamenco, and DJ Pablo Pueblo.

The main celebrations will take place at Pradera de San Isidro public park, where DJ Pablo Pueblo will open the evening at 20:30 with a set dedicated to flamenco rumba and rumba gitana. His selection will include music associated with artists such as Camarón de la Isla, Paco de Lucía, Las Grecas, Los Chichos, El Fary, and Lola Flores.

Las Ketchup

Later, Las Ketchup will perform at 21:30. The Córdoba-born trio (Lucía, Lola, and Pilar Muñoz) will revisit hit songs including “Aserejé,” “Krapuleo,” and “Se me escapó el maromo.” The group rose to international recognition after the success of “Aserejé,” which combined flamenco influences with pop and dance rhythms.

Los Chunguitos

Meanwhile, Los Chunguitos will take the stage at 22:30 as part of their “50+1. El Reencuentro” tour. The legendary group plans to revisit its catalog with performances of “Me quedo contigo,” “Dame veneno,” and “Ay que dolor.” In addition, the concert will feature guest appearances from Azúcar Moreno and José el Francés.

The festival’s flamenco programming will continue at Plaza Mayor on May 17 with a double bill. First, Las Migas will perform following the group’s recent Latin Grammy win for Flamencas. The quartet (Carolina Fernández, Marta Robles, Alicia Grillo, and Roser Loscos) combine traditional flamenco with contemporary influences.

Las Migas

Afterward, Montoya & Carmona will present “La Juerga Flamenca” at 21:30. The Madrid-based duo, formed by Antonio Montoya and Carlos Carmona, play music deeply grounded in the Montoya and Habichuela flamenco lineages along with urban themes, nostalgia, and traditional cante.

Pradera de San Isidro is located at Paseo de la Ermita del Santo 74 in the Carabanchel district.

San Isidro (saint Isidore) is Madrid’s patron saint.

Additional information about the San Isidro program is available through the festival’s official website: sanisidromadrid.com