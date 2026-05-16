Cocanha Push Occitan Folk Into New Territory with “Flame Folclòre”

French duo Cocanha have released “Flame Folclòre,” the title track and final single from their upcoming third album, Flame Folclòre. Notably, this is the first time Caroline Dufau and Lila Fraysse have written original material instead of primarily adapting traditional Occitan songs.

Formed in Toulouse in 2014, Cocanha reinterpret folk traditions from Gascony, Languedoc, and the Pyrenees through polyphonic vocals and percussion performed in Occitan. The new album also incorporates contemporary political themes, including environmental activism and the historical suppression of the Occitan language in France.

Moreover, Flame Folclòre expands the duo’s sound through a collaboration with Spanish producer Raül Refree, known for work with Rosalía and Lee Ranaldo. While Cocanha retain their vocals-and-percussion foundation, the album introduces subtle experimental components and electronic manipulation.

According to Fraysse, the project aims to reclaim folk traditions as something subversive and liberating.