Fiddler Gráinne Brady Unveils Back and Forth

Irish violinist Gráinne Brady has released Back and Forth, a new album of traditional and contemporary fiddle music that reflects her roots in Ireland and her years in Glasgow. The collection features tunes she has known since childhood, as well as music developed through sessions and festivals on both sides of the Irish Sea.

Throughout the record, Brady shifts from brisk reels and driving jigs to quieter, melodic passages.

Brady is joined by Michael Biggins on piano, Innes White on guitar, and Andrew Waite on accordion.