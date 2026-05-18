Mimika Orchestra Completes Album Trilogy With Medzotermina

Mimika Orchestra – Medzotermina (Menart, 2025)

Mimika Orchestra has released Medzotermina, its fifth studio album. The 20-piece ensemble, conducted by composer Mak Murtić, recorded most of the nine-track album at Vatroslav Lisinski Concert Hall.

Founded in London in 2010 and later based in Zagreb, Croatia, Mimika Orchestra amalgamates world music traditions with contemporary jazz. Medzotermina convinces with its mix of elegant folk-rooted vocals, powerful ensemble horns and virtuosic solos.

The group previewed the album with “Dišpet,” “Klapa za Zemlju / Klapa for the Earth,” and “Zrcalo / Mirror.” It has also shared a video for “Pustoš / Wasteland.”

The album completes a trilogy that began with Divinities of the Earth and the Waters and continued with Altur Mur. Those records addressed birth, funerary rituals, and feasting; by contrast, Medzotermina closes the cycle with a procession based on myths and fables about children and adults, hunger and abundance.

Musicians: Mak Murtić – musical direction, narrative, composition, lyrics, vocals; Maja Rivić – vocals; Anabela Barić – vocals; Anamarija Žugić – vocals; Katarina Novčić – vocals; Nika Bauman – flute; Tomaž Zevnik – clarinet, bass clarinet; Jelena Ilčić – oboe; Marko Lucijan Hraščanec – alto sax; Vojkan Jocić – tenor sax; Marko Gudelj – baritone sax; Zvonimir Bajević – trumpet; Branko Sterpin – trumpet; Valdemar Kušan – trumpet, flugelhorn; Mate Picukarić – trumpet, flugelhorn; Antonio Geček – trumpet; Matija Mlakar – trombone; Miron Hauser – trombone, marching baritone; Jurica Rukljić – valve trombone, tuba; Joe Kaplowitz – tuba; Josip Šustić – electric guitar; Viktor Slamnig – electric bass; Hrvoje Galler – synthesizers; Nenad Kovačić – percussion; Mario Petrinjak – drums; Matthew Muntz – Island Cres bagpipes; Marta Matić – vocals; Vedran Peternel – sound effects, synthesizers.

Buy Medzotermina.