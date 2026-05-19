Seu Jorge Revisits Brazil’s Musical Soul With Majestic Precision

Seu Jorge – The Other Side (Amor in Sound, 2026)

Sixteen years after its inception, Seu Jorge presents The Other Side as an invitation into some of the most captivating styles of Brazilian music, MPB, jazz, samba and bossa nova. It is also a deeply personal statement from Seu Jorge. Jorge treats Brazilian musical tradition with reverence, passion and restless curiosity.

Masterfully produced by Mario Caldato Jr. and beautifully orchestrated by composer and multi-instrumentalist Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, the record offers elegant orchestral splendor, striking intimacy, and a delightful, timeless feel.

Although Jorge’s reputation as an actor, through films such as City of God and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, has at times eclipsed his recording career, The Other Side reasserts his musical authority with extraordinary confidence. Jorge himself described the project as an exercise in patience. Notably, Jorge delivers some of his finest vocal work yet; warm, mesmerizing, nuanced and deeply satisfying.

The guest list alone suggests an ambitious undertaking. Some of the most talented artists in the Brazilian music scene contribute to this recording. The great Marisa Monte appears on “Quando Chego,” a radiant samba duet that recalls the sophistication of her finest work. Jorge has spoken openly about viewing Monte as a creative compass during the album’s development.

Elsewhere, Maria Rita joins Jorge on “Vento de Maio.” This is among the album’s defining achievements. Rooted in the Minas Gerais tradition associated with Milton Nascimento, the six-minute performance channels the emotional sophistication of classic Brazilian vocal duets. Maria Rita and Jorge circle one another with conversational precision, their voices suspended between tenderness and melancholy.

Five covers appear throughout the album, including three performed entirely in English. “Girl You Move Me,” originally recorded by 1970s funk group Cane & Able, receives a sumptuous orchestral treatment rich with smoldering drama and agile rhythm. Meanwhile, “River Man,” a collaboration with American singer-songwriter Beck, transforms Nick Drake’s fragile meditation into something cinematic and nocturnal.

The samba material, particularly “Folia do Amor,” “Luz na Escuridão,” and “Quando Chego,” offers another revelation. Jorge does not abandon the funk-inflected samba that established his reputation; instead, he enlarges it through lavish orchestration and refined pacing. These tracks carry the humid warmth of Rio nightlife. Monte’s remarkable contribution to “Quando Chego” elevates the track further, her phrasing complementing Jorge with silken subtlety.

With The Other Side, Seu Jorge has delivered an opulent and deeply felt enduring record that honors the past with refinement and charm.

Seu Jorge on nylon guitar and percussion; Adriano Trindade on drums and percussion; Sidao Santos on acoustic and electric bass; Rodrigo Tavares on piano, Rhodes, B3 organ, synths, vibraphone, and celeste; Michael Valeanu on electric guitar, nylon guitar, and tres; Miguel Atwood-Ferguson on violin, viola, and Tibetan bells; Claudio Andrade on Rhodes, celeste, trumpet (“Vento de Maio”), and piano (“Far from the Sea”); Pretinho da Serrinha on percussion (“Folia do Amor”); Fernando Vidal on guitar (“Vento de Maio”); Pedro Dom on clarinet and bass clarinet (“Crença,” “River Man,” and “Far from the Sea”); Leo Costa on percussion (“Folia do Amor”); Gabe Noel on cello and lap steel (“River Man”) and cello (“Far from the Sea”); Sara Andon on flute and alto flute (“Girl You Move Me” and “Folia do Amor”); Garrett Smith on trombone (“Girl You Move Me” and “Vento de Maio”); Peter Jacobson on cello (“Girl You Move Me”); Daniel Rosenboom on trumpet (“Caboclo”); Philip Dizack on trumpet solo (“Vento de Maio”); Satch Hoyt on flute (“Far from the Sea”); Mario Caldato Jr. on sound effects (“River Man”), timpani (“Girl You Move Me”), and harp (“Caboclo”).

Special Guests: Marisa Monte – (Quando Chego); Maria Rita – (Vento de Maio); Zap Mama – (Far from the Sea); and Beck – (River Man).

Digital track list:

Crença (Milton Nascimento/Marcio Borges) Vento de Maio ft. Maria Rita (Marcio Borges/Telo Borges) Girl You Move Me (Frenchie Thompson) Luz na Escuridão (Cezar Mendes/Capinam) Caboclo (Arthur Verocai/Vitor Martins) Flor de Laranjeira (Cezar Mendes/Capinam) Folia do Amor (Mariana Bergel/William Pinto Magalhães) Far From The Sea ft. Zap Mama (Robertinho Brant/Emerson Penha) Quando Chego ft. Marisa Monte (Marisa Monte/Arnaldo Antunes/Seu Jorge) River Man ft. Beck (Nick Drake) Beleza Bárbara (Leo Tomasini/Joey Altruda)

Buy The Other Side.