Dàna Set Sights On Debut Album After Celtic Connections Breakthrough

Glasgow-based trad quartet Dàna is preparing a debut album following a successful year on the live and recording circuit. The all-female group features Anna Robertson on fiddle, Laura Penman on clarsach (harp), Eleanor Tout on whistle, and Alex Wotherspoon on piano. The band formed in 2024 while studying at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and draws on varied regional roots and dialects to shape its contemporary trad sound.

In January 2025, Dàna received a Danny Kyle Award at Celtic Connections and reached the final of the festival’s Battle of the Folk Bands. The group has since released two singles, “The Crown Range” and “Scallywags,” both attracting positive reviews and UK radio play.

Most of the material is written by the band, and they are continuing to develop original tunes and arrangements for their debut album, scheduled for release in May 2026.