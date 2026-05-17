Yilian Cañizares Powers Up 2026 With New Album Vitamina Y

Yilian Cañizares – Vitamina Y (2026)

Cuban-born violinist, singer, and composer Yilian Cañizares will release her new delectable album Vitamina Y on February 6, 2026. The project presents music as a source of energy and renewal, which she defines as a “vitamin for the soul.”

“Vitamina Y is my way of giving back what has been given to me,” Cañizares says. “I can only be this ‘vitamin’ myself because I’ve been nourished by others – by my people, my collaborators, my ancestors. Music is my life force, and this album is about that cycle of love and energy.”

Vitamina Y is a treat for the senses. Yilian elegantly combines Afro-Cuban rhythms, African grooves, jazz improvisation, and western classical string writing. On top of that, Vitamina Y features flamenco guitar, Moroccan guembri, and places Senegalese kora alongside viola da gamba. Together with that, you’ll find West African vocal parts that intersect with Cañizares’ dazzling violin and her lovely, silky, soulful voice.

Cañizares describes the record as a response to hardship and a celebration of collective strength. “I want this music to give people energy to start again, to overcome difficulties, to blossom,” she reflects. “We all need that dose of vitamin sometimes.”

The album was recorded in Paris and grew out of Cañizares’ long-running work with her essential trio: Mozambican bassist, vocalist, and guitarist Childo Tomas and Cuban percussionist Inor Sotolongo. The album also includes kora player and vocalist Momi Maiga.