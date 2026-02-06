Mundial Montréal 2026 Wants Your Sound: Artist Submissions Now Open

Mundial Montréal has opened its 2026 call for artists. The 16th edition of the event runs November 17–21, 2026, in Montréal.

The call welcomes both groups and individual artists who align with the world music/global music scene and seek consideration for the 2026 program.

Submissions remain open until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on March 4, 2026. The application fee is $45 (tax included).

Artists who plan to submit more than one entry must file each application separately.

Application form: forms.avalancheprod.com/callforartists