Women’s Voices and Deep Roots Shine on October 17 at Suma Flamenca

Suma Flamenca’s program for Friday, October 17, highlights a trio of performances that explore identity, memory, and female creativity through flamenco dance and song.

At Teatros del Canal, dancer, and choreographer Sara Calero, one of the leading innovators of Spanish dance and flamenco, premieres Taberna Femme. The production features Ana Arroyo, Lucía Ruibal, and Carmen Moreno, three artists with distinct approaches to flamenco and Spanish dance. Together, they create a choreographic dialogue on female complicity and shared strength.

That same evening, Paloma Fantova presents Cuna at the Real Coliseo Carlos III in San Lorenzo de El Escorial. The work revisits her roots and cultural heritage through movement, channeling emotion and memory into dance. “Only from the cradle are we what we dream,” says Fantova.

Meanwhile, singer David de Jacoba performs Del Cante al Corazón at the Centro Cultural Pilar Miró. With two albums to his name, the latest titled Oro y Arena, the Granada-born artist offers a heartfelt recital accompanied by guitarist Joni Jiménez, placing, in his own words, “his heart at the service of song.”